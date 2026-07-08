Lunda Construction Awarded Roberts Street Railroad Bridge Replacement Project in Minnesota

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wisc.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Lunda Construction, has been awarded the Roberts Street Railroad Bridge Replacement Project over the Mississippi River. The project is situated in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The project will replace a 113-year-old vertical lift 189-foot-long truss bridge with a new 215-foot-long rolling bascule truss span bridge. The scope of work includes replacement of the existing six steel approach bridges, rehabilitation of the existing concrete piers, removal of the timber protection walls along both sides of the navigation channel, installation of new steel pile protection wall along a new support pier, installation of a 38-foot-diameter sand-filled crash bumper for the new protection wall, and construction of a concrete support platform for the new operations building. The existing bridge structure will remain in service for both rail and marine traffic while construction of the new bridge is completed.

Work is expected to begin in July 2026 with substantial completion anticipated in December 2029. The undisclosed contract value will be reflected in the Company’s backlog for the second quarter of 2026.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.