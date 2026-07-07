Fieldwork Brewing Company Signs Lease in the Presidio

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Presidio Trust has signed a lease with Fieldwork Brewing Company, the acclaimed purveyor of small-batch specialty beers & beverages, for the full commercial restaurant property at 563 Ruger Street in the Presidio, near the Lombard Gate and the Letterman campus.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fieldwork Brewing to the Presidio as the park’s first taproom,” said Daryl Ansel, Interim Director of Commercial Asset Management at the Presidio Trust. Share

The historic property features approximately 5,370 square feet of flexible indoor space, 1,780 square feet of outdoor deck space, and on-site parking. The location will become Fieldwork’s third in San Francisco, joining its existing taprooms in China Basin Park and Mission Rock. Founded in Berkeley, Fieldwork has earned a loyal following for its expansive beer program and community-oriented gathering spaces.

Fieldwork’s Presidio location will feature an expansive beverage program including award-winning craft beer, cocktails, and a range of non-alcoholic options, alongside a full-service food menu and a specialty brunch offering. The taproom is projected to open early in 2027.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fieldwork Brewing to the Presidio as the park’s first taproom,” said Daryl Ansel, Interim Director of Commercial Asset Management at the Presidio Trust. “Fieldwork is a natural complement to the Presidio’s growing roster of food and beverage destinations, and their reputation for quality and hospitality makes them an ideal partner.”

“Fieldwork at the Presidio will be a touchstone for our company for years to come,” said Barry Braden, co-founder and CEO of Fieldwork Brewing Company. “We look for locations that create a true destination experience for our guests, and the Presidio offers just that, an extraordinary setting where people come together to connect.”

The Presidio is home to 15 places to eat, more than 350 businesses, and more than 3,000 residents. As a financially self-sustaining park, the Presidio generates the revenue needed to operate and care for the park through its real estate and hospitality businesses. To view leasing opportunities in the Presidio, visit our website https://presidio.gov/lease-an-office.

About Fieldwork Brewing Company

Founded in Berkeley, California in 2014, Fieldwork is known for crafting innovative beers & beverages with a focus on quality and community. With ten locations across Northern California, Fieldwork has become a go-to for drinkers seeking something fresh, bold, and unapologetically local.

About the Presidio + Presidio Trust

The Presidio is one of America’s most visited national park sites, located within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Spanning 1,500 acres next to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, the Presidio is among the most biologically diverse parks in America. Historically home to native peoples and a military post under three flags, its facilities have been reinvented as museums, restaurants, hotels, homes, and offices. The Presidio Trust is the federal agency that stewards the Presidio, in partnership with the National Park Service and with support from the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. The Trust sustains the Presidio by leasing homes and workplaces and offering visitor amenities. Learn more at presidio.gov.