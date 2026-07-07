Unity Partners Announces Strategic Growth Investment in Meaden & Moore

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unity Partners (“Unity” or “the Firm”), a principles-based private equity firm, today announced it has completed a new investment in the advisory services business of Meaden & Moore Advisors, LLC (“Meaden & Moore” or “the Company”), a professional services firm focused on providing a combination of forensic services to the insurance & legal end markets and accounting services to small and mid-sized companies. Terms of the private transactions were not disclosed.

Founded more than a century ago and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with 15 offices across North America and Europe, Meaden & Moore provides a range of highly technical advisory, consulting, forensic, and accounting services to businesses and individuals. The Company operates via two primary divisions: a forensic accounting practice focused on providing insurance and legal end markets with loss accounting, economic damages analyses, investigative services, litigation support, cyber risk services, and other forensic services; and an accounting & advisory practice focused on providing small and mid-sized businesses in the Midwest with tax, accounting, valuation, and other business advisory services. Across both practices, the Meaden & Moore team sets itself apart with deep, specialized knowledge and an unwavering effort to drive better client and employee experiences.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in our organization’s history, as our collaboration with Unity will enable us to invest further in our people, expand key capabilities, and continue delivering the high-quality, objective insights that our clients rely on,” said Jim Rollins, CEO of Meaden & Moore. “Together, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth strategy, capitalize on new opportunities, and thoughtfully scale in the years ahead. The partners here view us as stewards of a long legacy, and we believe this partnership with Unity best positions us to invest in the next generation and accelerate opportunities for our team.”

As part of the transaction, Meaden & Moore will operate under an alternative practice structure. Meaden & Moore, Ltd., a licensed CPA firm, will provide attest service and operate as a separate legal entity, while Meaden & Moore Advisors, LLC will provide business advisory, tax, forensic, and other non-attest services.

“Meaden & Moore is an outstanding business that has demonstrated strong resilience and sustained growth across its service lines through multiple economic cycles and market environments,” said Peter Cozzi, who leads the Investment team at Unity Partners. “The company’s experienced leadership, combined with its complementary mix of highly specialized technical services, is a compelling point of differentiation for the business. We are excited to partner in advancing our shared vision for the Company’s continued growth and success.”

Following the model of employee ownership built into each of Unity Partners’ platform investments, Meaden & Moore will be launching an Employee Purpose Plan, that allows employees to share in the firm’s financial success and capital events.

“Our employee Purpose plan will complement Meaden & Moore’s strong organizational culture and bolster their ability to attract and retain key talent,” said Jim Sharpe, Partner and Head of Propel at Unity Partners “As we prioritize value acceleration across critical operational areas, including technology and talent development, we are thrilled to be working together to help strengthen the business and advance its strategic growth objectives.”

Citizens advised Meaden & Moore, and Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to Meaden & Moore. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised Unity Partners, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Unity Partners.

About Unity Partners

Unity Partners is a principles-based private equity firm that partners with investors and operators to build better together, measured by the economic surplus we create and share with all stakeholders. Our principles provide a foundation to build great people-based services and technology organizations that impact thousands of lives. We deploy our Partner & Propel strategy to identify opportunities to Partner with ambitious leaders to accelerate growth, unlock the benefits of platform scale through mergers and acquisitions, and Propel value acceleration through investments in people, processes, and operational levers. For more information, visit www.unitypartnerslp.com.

About Meaden & Moore

Meaden & Moore is a professional services firm focused on providing a combination of forensic services to the insurance & legal end markets and accounting services to small and mid-sized companies. With over 250 professionals across 15 offices in the U.S. and the U.K., the team has the knowledge, passion, and expertise to help clients thrive. In recent years, the firm has been recognized as one of INSIDE Public Accounting's (IPA) Best of the Best public accounting firms in the nation, reflecting its commitment to excellence and sustainable growth. Visit www.meadenmoore.com for more information.