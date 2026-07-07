HC Private Investments Announces Sale of Epicurean Butter to Solina USA

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HC Private Investments (“HCPI”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced today the sale of its portfolio company, Epicurean Butter (“Epicurean”), to Solina USA (“Solina”). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Since partnering with Epicurean’s founders John and Janey Hubschman in 2019, HCPI made significant investments in senior leadership, equipment, facilities and innovation to support the Company’s transformation from a founder-owned business into a scalable platform positioned for long-term growth. Core to these efforts was the recruitment of CEO Stephen Owens, a seasoned food and ingredient executive, whose leadership drove the Company's operational and commercial evolution.

“It was a pleasure to work with the Epicurean leadership team and witness the transformation Stephen led from a flavored butter manufacturer into a broader flavoring ingredient solutions provider,” said HCPI Managing Partners John Kelly and Matt Moran. “This is a great example of HCPI’s ability to harness the resources of our Executive Advisor Partner network to accelerate growth within a founder-led business and generate value over the long-term. We believe Epicurean is well-positioned to continue its momentum under Solina’s ownership.”

“I am incredibly proud of our team’s ability to deliver innovative offerings that significantly enhance our customers’ flavor profiles through the highest-quality ingredients. Our partnership with HCPI was invaluable as they supported our expansion efforts every step of the way. I look forward to collaborating with Solina to unlock new possibilities for our customers,” added Owens.

Integris Partners served as exclusive financial advisors to Epicurean Butter and HC Private Investments with Winston Taylor acting as legal counsel.

About HC Private Investments

HC Private Investments is a private equity firm focused on making investments in consumer and industrial manufacturing businesses. With a focus on being the first institutional investor in a business, HCPI seeks to partner with business owners, executives, and management teams to identify opportunities to remove impediments to growth, enabling companies to maximize their full value potential. For more information, please visit www.hcprivateinvest.com.

About Epicurean Butter

Epicurean Butter develops and manufactures premium flavored butter products that enhance quality and flavor across a broad range of food applications. The Company sells branded and private label products in grocery retailers as well as foodservice and wholesale offerings. For more information, visit www.epicureanbutter.com.