Emerald Ecovations Sponsors the Bowling Green Stakes at Saratoga Race Course

HUNTINGTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerald Ecovations, a leader in sustainable foodservice, facility, and packaging products, today announced that it will serve as presenting sponsor of the Grade 2, $250,000 Bowling Green as part of its continuing partnership with The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA)

“Our partnership with NYRA shows what’s possible when a major venue commits to reducing their environmental footprint," said Ralph Bianculli, President and CEO of Emerald Ecovations. Share

The Bowling Green presented by Emerald Evocations will be contested at historic Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, July 11.

Emerald Ecovations is again the preferred sustainable products partner of NYRA. Emerald Ecovations’ will have sustainability experts present supporting NYRA’s continued sustainability achievements for Saratoga and their New Belmont Park facility. On race day, Emerald Ecovations founder Ralph Bianculli will present the trophy to the winning connections in the winner’s circle.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Emerald Ecovations and welcome them as the presenting sponsor of the Bowling Green,” said Kevin Quinn, Vice President of Sales and Hospitality for NYRA. “As we prepare for the opening of the new Belmont Park and continue enhancing the guest experience at Saratoga, Emerald Ecovations has been a valued partner in advancing our sustainability efforts, and we’re excited to showcase that commitment throughout the summer meet.”

Throughout the 2026 Saratoga meet, Emerald Ecovations products – including their ground breaking technology in Tree Free / Plastic Free sustainable cups, bowls, containers, napkins, tissues, utensils, and more will be in use across the venue, continuing the sustainability program the two organizations launched in 2025. Emerald Ecovations branding and NYRA sustainability impact metrics will also be displayed throughout the property during the meet. This partnership has an estimated environmental saving of 14,280 trees, plastic reduction by 1,230 lbs of plastic, and 175,985 kg of carbon emissions between 2025 and 2027 based on estimated usage.

“Saratoga is one of the most iconic venues in American sport, and being named presenting sponsor of the Bowling Green is a proud moment for our team,” said Ralph Bianculli, President and CEO of Emerald Ecovations. “Our partnership with NYRA shows what’s possible when a major venue commits to reducing their environmental footprint. We’re excited to continue supporting the effort both companies are achieving and to help set the 'Green' standard that sport and entertainment venues across the country can follow.”

About Emerald Ecovations

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Huntington, New York, Emerald Ecovations is a division of Paradigm and a leader in sustainable foodservice, facility, and packaging products. The company specializes in tree-free and compostable products made from rapidly renewable plant fibers, offering an alternative to conventional disposables in support of its mission to combat deforestation and reduce plastic pollution. Emerald Ecovations’ line spans 370+ products across foodservice, facility, and packaging categories. Learn more at emeraldecovations.com.

About The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA)

NYRA is a not-for-profit corporation franchised by New York State to conduct thoroughbred racing at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course. NYRA tracks are the cornerstone of New York State’s horse racing economy, which is responsible for 19,000 jobs and more than $3 billion in annual statewide economic impact.

NYRA is the parent company of NYRA Bets, LLC, the national advanced deposit wagering platform launched in 2016 and currently available to customers in 37 states. The NYRA Bets app is available for download on iOS and Android at NYRABets.com.