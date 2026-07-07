Thermo Companies and Focus Automated Equities Announce Strategic Partnership

DENVER & NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Companies, a diversified investment firm with four decades of experience across capital-intensive industries, and Focus Automated Equities (FAE), an emerging artificial intelligence company that develops and licenses proprietary trading strategies through novel FinTech intellectual property, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership.

Thermo will provide strategic and technical advisory services to FAE, including guidance on strategy, potential liquidity events, third-party strategic partnerships, and advancements in machine learning. Share

“Thermo’s operational depth and long-term perspective make them an ideal strategic partner for FAE. I have tremendous respect for Jay, Kyle Pickens and their team and their guidance on corporate strategy and emerging investment technology will be invaluable as we continue our growth trajectory.”

— Britton Sanderford, Focus Automated Equities

“Thermo is proud to bring our strategic expertise to Britton and the Focus team as they scale a genuinely differentiated platform. We look forward to advising the FAE team on business strategy, growth opportunities, and the rapidly evolving machine learning landscape.”

— Jay Monroe, Thermo Companies

Partnership Detail

Under the agreement, Thermo will provide strategic and technical advisory services to FAE, including guidance on strategy, potential liquidity events, third-party strategic partnerships, and advancements in machine learning. The arrangement is structured as a high-level advisory relationship focused on accelerating FAE's growth and market positioning.

About Thermo Companies

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Thermo Companies is a permanent-capital investment firm with an AUM of $9 billion operating across sectors including energy, satellite and fiber connectivity, real estate, data infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Notable Thermo holdings include Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSAT), Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI), ARES grid-scale energy storage, Entanglement, a quantum computing and AI venture and VC investing partners Stormbreaker, Blue, Snowpoint and others. The firm's philosophy emphasizes long-horizon capital deployment and deep operational involvement in transformational industries. Learn more at www.thermoco.com.

About Focus Automated Equities

Focus Automated Equities is an emerging artificial intelligence company specializing in the development and licensing of proprietary trading strategies built on novel FinTech intellectual property. FAE's competitive advantage lies in its unique IP portfolio — purpose-built AI and machine learning frameworks that translate complex market signals into actionable, licensable investment strategies. Backed by a multidisciplinary team with expertise across signal processing, quantitative finance, and AI research, FAE is positioned at the forefront of the next generation of financial technology.