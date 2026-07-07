-

AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Stable for Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company (Brotherhood) (Fort Wayne, IN). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Brotherhood’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revision of the Long-Term ICR outlook to stable from negative reflects improved balance sheet strength fundamentals in recent years, supported by very strong risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), driven by favorable underwriting results and strong investment income generated from its robust investment portfolio and dividends from affiliates and improved, although elevated, leverage measures. The improvement is the result of management’s efforts to improve profitability by implementing wind and hail deductibles in coastal areas, along with rate increases, enhanced reinsurance and adherence to tighter underwriting guidelines. Offsetting these factors is the volatility in reserve development over the most recent five years, as management continues to strengthen reserves to maintain a more conservative position. While it has partially offset the level of surplus growth, Brotherhood has been able to absorb recent reserve development without erosion in absolute capital levels and risk-adjusted capitalization.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Janet Hernandez
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1890
janet.hernandez@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Christopher Draghi
Director
+1 908 882 1749
chris.draghi@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Janet Hernandez
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1890
janet.hernandez@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Christopher Draghi
Director
+1 908 882 1749
chris.draghi@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best / LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

Best's Review Leaders Issue Ranks Top Global Brokers and More

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The July issue of Best’s Review ranks the Top 20 Global Insurance Brokers by 2025 total revenue. It also includes rankings of the largest:US property/casualty writersUS life/health insurersUS and Canada public insurersUS holding companiesAlso featured:“New York Life Moves Ahead With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration” examines the company’s AI goals, which aim to reimagine entire processes rather than focus on individual productivity.“AM Best: P/C, Health In...

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Ikano Re AG

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) to Ikano Re AG (Ikano Re) (Switzerland). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.The ratings reflect Ikano Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.Ikano Re is ultimately majority-owned by...

AM Best to Sponsor and Participate at Vietnam Insurance Summit 2026

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will sponsor and participate at the Vietnam Insurance Summit, to be held 31 July 2026, in Da Nang, Vietnam. Thuy Anh Ngo, market development manager, AM Best, will discuss the credit rating agency’s 2026 outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment. The presentation, which will include topics such as insurance demand, regulatory refinements and market competition, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ICT. Additionally, Rob Curtis, managing director and chief exe...
Back to Newsroom