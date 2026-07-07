World Wide Technology Awarded U.S. Army GEMSS 2.1 Agreement to Advance Enterprise IT Modernization

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT) today announced it has been awarded the 12 month, $230 million U.S. Army Global Enterprise Modernization Software and Services (GEMSS) 2.1 agreement in partnership with Cisco. The follow-on award consolidates the Army Voice, Video and Security (VV&S), GEMSS 1.0, and 30 additional Cisco enterprise agreements into a centralized support solution to modernize enterprise IT infrastructure, strengthen operational readiness, and streamline software and asset management across global Army environments.

Building on WWT's proven track record of empowering the Army to streamline its technology environment and reduce costs, this expanded agreement leverages WWT's expertise to maximize infrastructure value and accelerate innovation across the Army’s entire IT environment. Under GEMSS 2.1, the Army will have access to:

Year-round support coverage for hardware assets under Cisco’s commercial Technical Support Services, 24 hours per day, seven days a week

Software subscriptions for Army-owned, Cisco-branded hardware

Software Support Service (SWSS) for legacy software installed on Army-owned, Cisco-branded hardware

Advanced Services for implementation, delivery, management, and support of the Army’s Cisco infrastructure

Specialized Cisco training initiatives

Asset management to facilitate recording, tracking, and monitoring assets

“We are proud to continue supporting the Army’s modernization priorities through the next phase of the GEMSS program,” said Scot Gagnon, Vice President, Federal, World Wide Technology. “GEMSS 2.1 builds on a strong foundation of collaboration across the Army and delivers comprehensive software management, technical expertise and innovative capabilities essential to helping teams operate more efficiently and securely.”

“Cisco and WWT have worked closely with the Army to help simplify management of critical IT infrastructure and software environments at scale,” said Carl De Groote, Area Vice President of U.S. Federal, Cisco. “Through GEMSS 2.1, we look forward to continuing that collaboration and supporting the Army with secure, ongoing operational support.”

GEMSS 2.1 applies to the Army’s Install Base for Covered Products in the continental United States (CONUS) and outside the continental United States (OCONUS) where Cisco support services are commercially available.

To learn more about the GEMSS 2.1 initiatives, please visit https://www.wwt.com/community/army-modernization/about.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider helping organizations make a new world happen by turning ambition into real-world outcomes. Founded in 1990, WWT brings together strategy, deep technical expertise and world-class technology partnerships to help public- and private-sector organizations design, build and scale intelligent AI, digital, cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure solutions. Through its Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a collaborative ecosystem featuring state-of-the-art hardware and software, WWT enables clients and partners to conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology and then deploy solutions at scale using its global integration and distribution capabilities. With more than 14,000 team members and over 60 locations worldwide, WWT's culture— grounded in core values and leadership philosophies— has been recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its commitment to innovation, trust and creating a great place to work for all. WWT provides products and services to large enterprise, global service provider and public sector clients in up to 130 countries across six continents. Softchoice, a World Wide Technology company, supports commercial and SMB markets in the U.S. and Canada.

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