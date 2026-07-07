RH AND MERCEDES-AMG PETRONAS FORMULA ONE TEAM ANNOUNCE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND GLOBAL DESIGN COLLABORATION

CORTE MADERA, Calif. & BRACKLEY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RH (NYSE: RH), the leading luxury home furnishings brand in the world, and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team announced today a multi-year collaboration that will bring RH's distinctive design perspective to destinations across the team's global footprint.

As the Global Interior Design and Luxury Furnishings Curator of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, RH will reimagine the team’s hospitality environments across key Formula One destinations, elevating experiences for partners and guests through thoughtfully designed spaces that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor, home and hospitality.

Beginning in late 2026, RH-designed environments will be introduced across trackside destinations, hospitality venues, clubs and the team’s Executive Headquarters in the U.K., with Abu Dhabi serving as the first location, followed by Miami, Monaco, Silverstone and other key races around the world. Drawing on the expertise of RH Interior Design, one of the largest residential design firms in the world, the collaboration extends RH's distinctive point of view beyond the home, bringing a new dimension of design to Formula One.

RH Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Gary Friedman commented, “Over the last two decades, we've learned that great partnerships have the power to accelerate growth, inspire innovation and elevate everything around them. Much of RH's success has been built through connections to the world's most talented designers, artisans and manufacturing partners – individuals and organizations that challenge conventional thinking and set the standard in their respective fields.”

Mr. Friedman continued, “The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team has established the benchmark for precision, innovation and performance, making this a natural collaboration between two organizations united by an unwavering commitment to excellence. Together, we have the opportunity to create immersive environments unlike anything experienced in sport, blurring the lines between driving and design.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, said, “Welcoming RH into our partner ecosystem is another example of our ambition to work with brands that lead in their respective fields. Their reputation for design excellence, quality and innovation aligns strongly with the values that drive our team. Together, we aim to create exceptional environments and experiences for our partners, guests and fans, ensuring they reflect the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team.”

Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, added, “The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team and RH are united by a shared commitment to excellence, innovation and creating world-class experiences. RH has built a distinctive global brand through its leadership in design, craftsmanship and hospitality, making them a compelling addition to the team. Together, we have an exciting opportunity to elevate the environments in which we engage our partners, guests and fans, delivering experiences that reflect the premium standards of both organisations.”

About RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a global curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. Operating across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe, the Company offers collections through its retail galleries, sourcebooks and online at RH.com, with integrated hospitality experiences in galleries throughout the United States and internationally.

About Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team

Mercedes was born to race - and we've been doing it since 1901. Today, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team competes at the pinnacle of motorsport: the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The pioneering spirit of our company founders lives on in our commitment to innovation and performance. As the world's original automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has defined the cutting edge of technology for over a century. Today, our F1 team exists to demonstrate the best of the brand's performance on the global stage.

Based in Brackley and Brixworth, UK, over 2,000 committed team members work with a singular mission: to win the world championship. From 2014 to 2021, we secured a record eight consecutive Constructors' Championships, and we are hungry for more.

Our journey is not just about performance on the track; we also strive to make a positive impact on the world and inspire future generations. We are proud signatories of the Climate Pledge, and we are leading the way in building a more sustainable and inclusive sport.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the following: the global design collaboration between RH and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team is the first-of-its-kind; RH will reimagine the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team’s hospitality environments across key Formula One destinations, elevating experiences for partners and guests through thoughtfully designed spaces that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor, home and hospitality; RH-designed environments will be introduced across trackside destinations, hospitality venues, clubs and the team’s Executive Headquarters in the U.K. beginning in late 2026, starting with Abu Dhabi and followed by Miami, Monaco, Silverstone and other key races; RH Interior Design being one of the largest residential design firms in the world; together, RH and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team have the opportunity to create immersive environments unlike anything experienced in sport, blurring the lines between driving and design; and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and similar statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We cannot assure you that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, among others, risks related to civil unrest; risks related to general economic conditions and the housing market as well as the impact of economic conditions on consumer confidence and spending; changes in customer demand for our products; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and buying trends; consumer spending based on weather and other conditions beyond our control; risks related to the number of new business initiatives we are undertaking; our ability to obtain our products in a timely fashion or in the quantities required; risks related to our sourcing and supply chain including our dependence on imported products produced by foreign manufacturers and risks related to importation of such products, as well as those risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in RH’s most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on our investor relations website at ir.rh.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.