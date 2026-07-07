Grant Avenue Capital Forms Partnership with The School of EMS

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Avenue Capital, LLC (“Grant Avenue”), a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm, today announced the formation of The School of EMS as an independent, standalone company.

Founded in 2011, The School of EMS provides high-quality education and training to emergency medical services (“EMS”) professionals across the country. Today, the organization operates in 18 states and partners with more than 250 local EMS agencies and fire departments to train and develop their workforces. The School of EMS will remain focused on being the preferred EMS education provider nationwide and delivering on its commitment to its students and partners.

“This is an incredibly exciting milestone for The School of EMS and everyone who has contributed to building this organization,” said TC Howard, Founder and CEO of The School of EMS. “Grant Avenue’s track record of successfully scaling healthcare businesses and organizations will be a significant value-add as we seek to accelerate growth initiatives and broaden access to high-quality EMS education across the country.”

The School of EMS is also enhancing its leadership team with the addition of Eric Cantor as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Cantor brings more than thirty years of executive leadership across professional certification, licensure, and continuing education training. He currently serves as Executive Chairman for Presence, a leading teletherapy special education service provider and as a board member of The Health Management Academy. Previously, he served as CEO of KnowFully Learning Group and as CEO of New Mountain Learning. He also held leadership roles at College Board, Kaplan Professional, and McGraw Hill.

“I am thrilled to partner with TC, the team at The School of EMS, and Grant Avenue Capital as we build on the strong foundation that has been established. The school has significant momentum and I look forward to helping accelerate its growth and expand its impact across the nation,” said Mr. Cantor.

“The School of EMS has built a differentiated platform in a critical and underserved corner of healthcare education. We see a compelling opportunity to support TC and his team as they expand access to EMS training and continue producing exceptional graduates who serve their communities,” said Eric Kim, Principal of Grant Avenue Capital.

About The School of EMS

Founded in 2011, the School of EMS is a leading provider of EMS education and training dedicated to developing emergency medical services professionals nationwide. Operating across 18 states and partnering with more than 250 local EMS agencies and fire departments, The School of EMS is committed to its mission to empower EMS students through exceptional education, meaningful partnerships, and evidence-based training that prepares them to serve every patient with competence, compassion, and respect. For more information, visit www.schoolofems.org.

About Grant Avenue Capital

Grant Avenue Capital is a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm targeting investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with operational insight and flexible capital to drive business growth. With decades of healthcare investing experience, deep industry knowledge, and a broad network of relationships, Grant Avenue actively supports the strategic and operational initiatives of its investments in pursuit of exceptional outcomes. Grant Avenue partners with companies in a variety of transaction structures, including founder recapitalizations, majority buyouts, minority investments, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. Grant Avenue is committed to delivering outstanding, risk-adjusted returns by actively building world-class companies that enhance patient health, strengthen the health system, and positively impact communities they serve. For more information, visit www.grantave.com.