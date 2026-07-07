Morse Micro Welcomes CA Engineering to Wi-Fi HaLow Design Partner Program

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morse Micro, the world's leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon provider, today announced that CA Engineering has joined its Design Partner Program. The partnership brings one of North America's most experienced wireless design houses into Morse Micro's growing global ecosystem for production-ready Wi-Fi HaLow solutions.

The Design Partner Program formalizes collaboration with vetted design houses, system integrators, and developer groups. CA Engineering joins as a design house partner, bringing an exciting history of radio frequency engineering, embedded firmware, and manufacturing-ready design. Customers building Wi-Fi HaLow products in North America now have another proven engineering partner to help them move faster from prototype to production.

"CA Engineering is exactly the kind of partner this program was built for," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "They have spent decades getting wireless right, in the lab and in the field. That is the bridge between powerful silicon and products customers can trust at scale."

CA Engineering has spent more than three decades turning hard wireless problems into shippable products. Its work spans antenna design, radio frequency simulation, embedded radio firmware, ruggedization, and regulatory approval, making CA Engineering well placed to bring Wi-Fi HaLow into the real-world industrial and infrastructure environments where range and reliability matter most.

The partnership strengthens Morse Micro's reach across North America. It pairs proven silicon with extensive design expertise, giving customers a clearer path from idea to working system. The program complements Morse Micro's Global Module Partner Program and marks another step in scaling worldwide Wi-Fi HaLow adoption.

"Range and battery life used to be a trade-off. Wi-Fi HaLow ends that compromise," said Bryan Davies, CRO at CA Engineering. "Our customers want connectivity that reaches further, draws less power, and integrates without added complexity. Working directly with Morse Micro lets us deliver it, from first design through production."

Morse Micro continues to see strong interest from design houses worldwide. CA Engineering joins Gateworks and VPI Technology as one of the first official partners of the program, bringing long-range, low-power, and reliable wireless performance to industrial IoT, smart infrastructure, security, utilities, agriculture, and more.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining significant momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

About CA Engineering

At CA Engineering, manufacturing excellence is driven by decades of experience and a commitment to precision. By integrating design, testing, and production into a seamless process, they ensure that every product not only meets client specifications but exceeds them.

Whether you need a prototype or a production run of millions, CA Engineering’s global manufacturing partnerships and integrated quality control systems ensure your product will be built to the highest standards, every time.