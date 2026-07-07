Ultimus Private Fund Solutions Partners with Treasury4 to Enhance Fund Payments and Improve Capital Call Visibility

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasury4, an enterprise software platform delivering modern tools for treasury and finance practitioners, today announced a new client partnership with Ultimus Private Fund Solutions (Ultimus®), a fund administration provider supporting private equity firms, hedge funds, and other alternative asset managers.

Ultimus supports many complex private fund administration clients, most of which manage multiple funds and maintain numerous bank accounts across institutions. Through this partnership, Ultimus will leverage Treasury4 to centralize fund payment processing and approvals, while improving visibility into capital call and funding status across complex fund structures.

Treasury4’s API-first account statement integration delivers near real-time visibility into banking activity and transaction status. This enhanced transparency strengthens control over capital call tracking, inbound receipts, and the identification of outstanding balances. Real-time access to this information—shared consistently with both internal teams and clients—facilitates a proactive, insight-driven approach to investor and client communications. By consolidating workflows and data across accounts, entities, and counterparties, Treasury4 helps Ultimus standardize execution and strengthen controls. This provides clearer oversight, allowing teams to confirm the funding status before activity occurs downstream.

“Fund payment execution becomes increasingly complex as firms scale, especially when visibility into funding status is spread across systems and spreadsheets,” said Steve Helmbrecht, Chief Executive Officer at Treasury4. “Treasury4 is built to scale and support high-entity, high-volume environments, helping Ultimus streamline payment workflows while improving oversight into capital call activity and approvals across funds.”

“Partnering with Treasury4 enables us to transform payment operations, improve efficiency, and provide greater transparency for our clients,” said Jay Martin, President at Ultimus Private Fund Solutions. “The platform offers scalability and enhanced tools that allows us to deliver a seamless, more effective experience for our clients.”

About Treasury4

Treasury4 is a modern, data-first treasury platform architected for AI, that gives finance teams real-time access to the information they need to manage liquidity, risk, and capital structure with confidence. Built on cloud-native infrastructure, Treasury4 connects directly to source systems—eliminating silos, automating workflows, and enabling rapid deployment. Learn more about Treasury4’s solutions at www.treasury4.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $775 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.