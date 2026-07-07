Fluor Enters into Long-Term Agreement with Aramco

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has been selected by Saudi-based Aramco as a Program Management Consultancy (PMC) contractor under a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) to support its global capital projects portfolio. The LTA will allow efficient deployment of Fluor’s global expertise, local workforce and digital project delivery capabilities.

With more than 80 years legacy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fluor has supported Aramco across some of its most significant facilities and infrastructure programs. Share

“We are honored to be selected by Aramco for this strategic long-term agreement – supporting the company’s objectives to enhance energy security, operational efficiency and sustainable growth,” said Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions. “This award reflects Fluor’s proven record in program management excellence, capital discipline and safe execution, as well as our deep understanding of Aramco’s project delivery requirements.”

The LTA covers future opportunities for pre-FEED, FEED, engineering, project management, procurement oversight, construction management and program execution services across a range of upstream, downstream, petrochemical and infrastructure developments.

With more than 80 years legacy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fluor has supported Aramco across some of its most significant facilities and infrastructure programs. The agreement reinforces Fluor’s long-standing relationship with Aramco and its continued role in delivering complex energy and industrial projects at scale.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s nearly 23,500 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2025 and is ranked 292 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

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