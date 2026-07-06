Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and USA TODAY Launch Video Series to Help Americans Navigate Health Care

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and GET Creative, USA TODAY Network’s in-house branded content studio, announced the launch of a new five-part video series designed to help Americans better understand their health plan benefits, make informed care decisions and manage costs with greater confidence.

“This series is about helping people feel more confident and in control when it comes to their health care,” said Morgan Kendrick, President, Commercial and Specialty Health Benefits, Anthem. Share

Debuting on USA TODAY’s website, the series combines expert-backed insights and relatable, real-life scenarios to make health care more personal, easier to navigate and less costly.

The series, hosted by Emmy and Critics' Choice Award-winning actress Katherine LaNasa, breaks down common but often confusing aspects of care, from understanding basic health insurance terms to choosing where to go for medical care. Viewers will also gain practical strategies to anticipate and manage health care expenses, including how key concepts like deductibles vs premiums and out-of-pocket maximums influence what they pay, and how to use available digital tools and support before receiving care.

“This series is about helping people feel more confident and in control when it comes to their health care,” said Morgan Kendrick, President, Commercial and Specialty Health Benefits, Anthem. “When people understand their coverage and know where to go for support, they’re better equipped to access the care they need when they need it, while also managing costs.”

The series is intended for anyone seeking to better understand health insurance, estimate medical costs, compare care options and make more informed health care decisions before receiving treatment.

LaNasa’s participation is informed by her own personal experience navigating care and coverage decisions.

“When I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, everything suddenly became very real — the decisions, the costs and the need to understand my options,” LaNasa said. “As an Anthem member myself, having support and clarity along the way made a meaningful difference for me and my family. That experience is why I wanted to be part of this series, to help others feel more informed, prepared and confident navigating their own health care.”

The five videos cover topics including:

The essential health insurance terms that shape what people pay for care

Why self-diagnosing can lead to unnecessary stress and costs

How to choose the right place for care based on needs and urgency (urgent care vs ER)

How to select a health plan aligned with personal needs and budget

A simple “pre-flight check” to help avoid unexpected medical expenses

Throughout the series, viewers are encouraged to use digital tools like the Sydney Health app and Anthem’s member support resources to better understand coverage, estimate costs and find in-network care, helping reduce uncertainty and avoid surprise medical bills.

The video series is available on the USA TODAY website.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us @AnthemBCBS on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield offers commercial plans in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri (excluding 30 counties in the Kansas City area), Nevada, New Hampshire, New York (17 southeastern counties), Ohio, Virginia (excluding the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C.), and Wisconsin. Independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About GET Creative

GET Creative is the USA TODAY Network’s in-house branded content studio, creating custom storytelling solutions that help brands connect with engaged audiences at scale. From national advertisers to local businesses, GET Creative develops audience-first content across articles, video, social, and interactive formats—designed to inform, inspire, and drive measurable results. Powered by the trust and reach of the USA TODAY Network, GET Creative delivers data-driven campaigns that blend the integrity of journalism with the impact of modern marketing, helping partners tell authentic stories that resonate nationwide. Learn more at https://getcreative.usatoday.com/.

About USA TODAY

Since its introduction in 1982, USA TODAY has been a cornerstone of the national media landscape under its recognizable and respected brand. It also serves as the foundation for our newsroom network which allows for content sharing capabilities across our local and national markets. Through USA TODAY, we deliver high quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Across our digital platforms we reach an audience of approximately 87 million unique visitors each month (based on December 2025 Comscore Media Metrix®).