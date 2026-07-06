ABIONYX Pharma: Half-Year Review of the Liquidity Agreement Entered into with TP ICAP (Europe) SA
ABIONYX Pharma: Half-Year Review of the Liquidity Agreement Entered into with TP ICAP (Europe) SA
TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement covering the shares of ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 – ABNX FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:
- Number of shares: 118,866 shares
- Cash balance: €96,894.38
During the first half of 2026, a total of:
|
PURCHASES
|
282,460 shares
|
€933,897.51
|
361 transactions
|
SALE
|
226,618 securities
|
€782,823.64
|
283 transactions
It should be noted that as of the half-yearly balance sheet dated December 31, 2025, the following assets were recorded in the cash account:
- Number of shares: 63,024 shares
- Cash balance: €257,777.69
It is noted that upon the establishment of the liquidity agreement, the following assets were made available:
- Number of shares: 131,000 shares
- Cash balance: €40,801.20
APPENDIX H1 2026
|
Purchases
|
Sales
|
ABNX FP
|
Number of
Transactions
|
Number of
Securities
|
Capital in
EUR
|
Number of
Transactions
|
Number
of
securities
|
Capital in
EUR
|
Total
|
361
|
282,460
|
933,897.51
|
283
|
226,618
|
783,823.64
|
20260101
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
20260102
|
1
|
1
|
3.86
|
6
|
6,971
|
27,579.56
|
20260105
|
5
|
7,061
|
26,946.26
|
1
|
1
|
3.96
|
20260106
|
2
|
2,051
|
7,527.21
|
2
|
871
|
3,266.21
|
20260107
|
3
|
2,711
|
10,063.36
|
3
|
1,811
|
6,909.36
|
20260108
|
4
|
4,091
|
15,043.56
|
1
|
1
|
3.76
|
20260109
|
1
|
1
|
3.64
|
3
|
1,941
|
7,152.84
|
20260112
|
1
|
1
|
3.68
|
3
|
1,881
|
7,082.18
|
20260113
|
2
|
1,991
|
7,267.22
|
3
|
949
|
3,541.20
|
20260114
|
4
|
4,061
|
14,770.64
|
1
|
1
|
3.74
|
20260115
|
1
|
1
|
3.62
|
3
|
1,981
|
7,221.02
|
20260116
|
1
|
1
|
3.64
|
4
|
3,771
|
13,941.24
|
20260119
|
4
|
4,151
|
15,089.66
|
3
|
1,821
|
6,874.46
|
20260120
|
4
|
3,951
|
14,564.30
|
1
|
1
|
3.70
|
20260121
|
3
|
2,481
|
9,085.50
|
1
|
1
|
3.70
|
20260122
|
1
|
1
|
3.79
|
5
|
6,071
|
23,288.19
|
20260123
|
3
|
2,521
|
9,660.60
|
5
|
5,521
|
22,070.20
|
20260126
|
4
|
3,841
|
15,378.82
|
2
|
891
|
3,688.72
|
20260127
|
3
|
2,441
|
9,671.28
|
1
|
1
|
3.98
|
20260128
|
2
|
1,751
|
6,846.45
|
2
|
224
|
893.72
|
20260129
|
4
|
3,531
|
13,678.17
|
2
|
366
|
1,460.32
|
20260130
|
3
|
2,251
|
8,535.84
|
1
|
1
|
3.84
|
20260202
|
1
|
1,600
|
6,032.00
|
2
|
1,061
|
4,084.78
|
20260203
|
2
|
1,561
|
5,963.08
|
3
|
2,171
|
8,499.88
|
20260204
|
3
|
2,171
|
8,210.75
|
1
|
1
|
3.85
|
20260205
|
4
|
3,221
|
11,908.74
|
1
|
1
|
3.74
|
20260206
|
4
|
3,071
|
11,200.58
|
1
|
1
|
3.68
|
20260209
|
3
|
1,921
|
6,957.99
|
1
|
1
|
3.69
|
20260210
|
1
|
1
|
3.67
|
4
|
4,821
|
17,847.67
|
20260211
|
4
|
3,071
|
11,169.88
|
1
|
1
|
3.68
|
20260212
|
1
|
1
|
3.55
|
2
|
1,181
|
4,251.55
|
20260213
|
3
|
1,991
|
7,092.01
|
1
|
1
|
3.61
|
20260216
|
5
|
4,406
|
15,279.94
|
1
|
1
|
3.59
|
20260217
|
1
|
1
|
3.43
|
2
|
1,251
|
4,365.93
|
20260218
|
3
|
1,851
|
6,376.19
|
1
|
1
|
3.49
|
20260219
|
4
|
2,721
|
9,257.88
|
1
|
1
|
3.48
|
20260220
|
4
|
2,581
|
8,678.29
|
1
|
1
|
3.39
|
20260223
|
5
|
3,697
|
12,071.27
|
3
|
2,701
|
9,237.73
|
20260224
|
4
|
2,411
|
7,986.25
|
1
|
1
|
3.35
|
20260225
|
3
|
1,521
|
4,920.08
|
1
|
1
|
3.28
|
20260226
|
1
|
1
|
3.27
|
3
|
2,841
|
9,347.27
|
20260227
|
1
|
1
|
3.34
|
4
|
5,441
|
18,496.64
|
20260302
|
6
|
5,511
|
17,690.22
|
1
|
1
|
3.22
|
20260303
|
6
|
4,901
|
15,838.37
|
1
|
1
|
3.37
|
20260304
|
1
|
1
|
3.16
|
5
|
8,471
|
27,722.36
|
20260305
|
2
|
501
|
1,628.33
|
3
|
2,661
|
8,888.13
|
20260306
|
2
|
1,351
|
4,336.79
|
3
|
2,611
|
8,616.59
|
20260309
|
4
|
2,831
|
9,178.97
|
2
|
1,261
|
4,224.27
|
20260310
|
1
|
1
|
3.34
|
6
|
9,651
|
32,795.94
|
20260311
|
4
|
3,241
|
10,929.88
|
1
|
1
|
3.48
|
20260312
|
2
|
1,491
|
4,965.10
|
2
|
1,191
|
4,061.30
|
20260313
|
4
|
3,091
|
10,199.83
|
1
|
1
|
3.33
|
20260316
|
3
|
1,961
|
6,323.71
|
3
|
1,650
|
5,469.48
|
20260317
|
1
|
1
|
3.27
|
3
|
2,561
|
8,579.67
|
20260318
|
3
|
1,991
|
6,619.47
|
1
|
1
|
3.37
|
20260319
|
4
|
2,971
|
9,633.40
|
1
|
1
|
3.30
|
20260320
|
2
|
1,391
|
4,381.70
|
2
|
1,291
|
4,169.90
|
20260323
|
4
|
2,911
|
8,935.88
|
4
|
2,779
|
8,930.84
|
20260324
|
4
|
2,881
|
8,995.93
|
2
|
1,291
|
4,169.93
|
20260325
|
2
|
1,371
|
4,250.16
|
1
|
1
|
3.16
|
20260326
|
5
|
4,311
|
12,983.99
|
1
|
1
|
3.09
|
20260327
|
1
|
1
|
3.25
|
11
|
23,201
|
76,137.55
|
20260330
|
1
|
1
|
3.97
|
10
|
15,501
|
61,966.67
|
20260331
|
5
|
6,751
|
24,540.66
|
1
|
1
|
3.66
|
20260401
|
3
|
2,671
|
9,701.24
|
4
|
3,771
|
14,224.24
|
20260402
|
3
|
2,691
|
9,800.85
|
1
|
1
|
3.65
|
20260403
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
20260406
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
20260407
|
1
|
1
|
3.70
|
1
|
1
|
3.70
|
20260408
|
1
|
1
|
3.61
|
6
|
7,201
|
26,219.81
|
20260409
|
3
|
2,931
|
10,498.91
|
1
|
1
|
3.61
|
20260410
|
1
|
1
|
3.57
|
2
|
911
|
3,288.67
|
20260413
|
4
|
4,351
|
15,391.96
|
1
|
1
|
3.56
|
20260414
|
2
|
954
|
3,377.22
|
5
|
5,701
|
21,042.10
|
20260415
|
1
|
1
|
3.76
|
5
|
5,301
|
20,414.16
|
20260416
|
3
|
2,921
|
11,105.66
|
2
|
821
|
3,193.66
|
20260417
|
1
|
1
|
3.81
|
5
|
5,031
|
19,675.91
|
20260420
|
4
|
4,551
|
17,398.14
|
1
|
1
|
3.84
|
20260421
|
4
|
4,411
|
16,463.56
|
1
|
1
|
3.76
|
20260422
|
3
|
2,781
|
10,211.94
|
1
|
1
|
3.74
|
20260423
|
2
|
1,981
|
7,191.04
|
1
|
1
|
3.64
|
20260424
|
4
|
4,011
|
14,348.32
|
1
|
1
|
3.62
|
20260427
|
3
|
2,318
|
8,214.59
|
1
|
1
|
3.55
|
20260428
|
3
|
2,421
|
8,551.15
|
2
|
1,061
|
3,840.75
|
20260429
|
3
|
2,411
|
8,401.70
|
2
|
1,081
|
3,891.60
|
20260430
|
3
|
2,381
|
8,201.90
|
1
|
1
|
3.50
|
20260501
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
20260504
|
3
|
2,311
|
7,868.36
|
2
|
1,131
|
3,947.16
|
20260505
|
3
|
2,291
|
7,708.49
|
3
|
2,311
|
7,996.29
|
20260506
|
1
|
1
|
3.42
|
5
|
6,801
|
23,821.12
|
20260507
|
1
|
1
|
3.59
|
5
|
6,281
|
22,994.29
|
20260508
|
3
|
2,701
|
9,621.00
|
2
|
961
|
3,507.60
|
20260511
|
1
|
1
|
3.57
|
4
|
3,941
|
14,254.37
|
20260512
|
3
|
2,781
|
9,933.83
|
3
|
1,901
|
6,986.43
|
20260513
|
1
|
1
|
3.68
|
4
|
3,751
|
14,017.48
|
20260514
|
1
|
1
|
3.71
|
3
|
1,811
|
6,746.41
|
20260515
|
3
|
2,911
|
10,660.27
|
1
|
1
|
3.67
|
20260518
|
4
|
4,411
|
15,514.43
|
1
|
1
|
3.63
|
20260519
|
1
|
1
|
3.50
|
1
|
1
|
3.50
|
20260520
|
3
|
2,751
|
9,606.66
|
1
|
1
|
3.56
|
20260521
|
4
|
4,011
|
13,947.22
|
1
|
1
|
3.52
|
20260522
|
4
|
3,911
|
13,111.16
|
3
|
2,151
|
7,464.26
|
20260525
|
1
|
1
|
3.37
|
4
|
4,321
|
14,905.17
|
20260526
|
2
|
914
|
3,116.80
|
2
|
1,031
|
3,598.17
|
20260527
|
11
|
17,411
|
53,176.77
|
1
|
1
|
3.07
|
20260528
|
6
|
7,131
|
21,135.56
|
1
|
1
|
3.06
|
20260529
|
3
|
2,111
|
6,005.20
|
1
|
1
|
2.90
|
20260601
|
3
|
2,041
|
5,765.23
|
2
|
1,401
|
4,048.83
|
20260602
|
4
|
2,390
|
6,659.66
|
1
|
1
|
2.80
|
20260603
|
3
|
1,961
|
5,407.18
|
1
|
1
|
2.78
|
20260604
|
4
|
2,881
|
7,839.44
|
1
|
1
|
2.74
|
20260605
|
1
|
1
|
2.72
|
4
|
6,011
|
16,557.92
|
20260608
|
3
|
2,041
|
5,546.13
|
1
|
1
|
2.73
|
20260609
|
3
|
1,971
|
5,296.83
|
2
|
1,461
|
4,017.73
|
20260610
|
3
|
1,961
|
5,250.31
|
1
|
1
|
2.71
|
20260611
|
1
|
1
|
2.66
|
2
|
1,491
|
4,010.76
|
20260612
|
1
|
1
|
2.72
|
3
|
2,961
|
8,068.92
|
20260615
|
3
|
2,061
|
5,538.66
|
2
|
1,421
|
3,914.86
|
20260616
|
5
|
4,901
|
12,736.29
|
1
|
1
|
2.69
|
20260617
|
1
|
1
|
2.56
|
3
|
1,511
|
3,868.36
|
20260618
|
10
|
10,945
|
25,700.63
|
1
|
1
|
2.37
|
20260619
|
4
|
2,791
|
6,152.77
|
1
|
1
|
2.27
|
20260622
|
1
|
1
|
2.22
|
1
|
1
|
2.22
|
20260623
|
2
|
1,041
|
2,290.23
|
1
|
1
|
2.23
|
20260624
|
4
|
2,571
|
5,642.25
|
1
|
1
|
2.25
|
20260625
|
6
|
3,842
|
8,014.42
|
1
|
1
|
2.09
|
20260626
|
4
|
2,351
|
4,783.08
|
1
|
1
|
2.08
|
20260629
|
2
|
1,081
|
2,172.85
|
2
|
1,801
|
3,728.05
|
20260630
|
2
|
29
|
58.88
|
5
|
10,571
|
22,546.84
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharmaceutical company focused on sepsis and critical care, developing breakthrough biotherapies for serious diseases for which there are no effective treatments. Through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma designs innovative biopharmaceuticals and next-generation HDL vectors that target the immune-inflammatory dysregulation at the heart of sepsis and other severe diseases. Driven by recognized scientific expertise, a differentiated pipeline, and an expanding global clinical network, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine therapeutic standards for sepsis and become a key player in intensive care.
Contacts
ABIONYX Pharma
infos@abionyx.com