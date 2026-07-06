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ABIONYX Pharma: Half-Year Review of the Liquidity Agreement Entered into with TP ICAP (Europe) SA

TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement covering the shares of ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 – ABNX FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe), the following assets were held in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

  • Number of shares: 118,866 shares
  • Cash balance: €96,894.38

During the first half of 2026, a total of:

PURCHASES

282,460 shares

€933,897.51

361 transactions

SALE

226,618 securities

€782,823.64

283 transactions

It should be noted that as of the half-yearly balance sheet dated December 31, 2025, the following assets were recorded in the cash account:

  • Number of shares: 63,024 shares
  • Cash balance: €257,777.69

It is noted that upon the establishment of the liquidity agreement, the following assets were made available:

  • Number of shares: 131,000 shares
  • Cash balance: €40,801.20

APPENDIX H1 2026

Purchases

Sales

ABNX FP

Number of

Transactions

Number of

Securities

Capital in

EUR

Number of

Transactions

Number

of

securities

Capital in

EUR

Total

361

282,460

933,897.51

283

226,618

783,823.64

20260101

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

20260102

1

1

3.86

6

6,971

27,579.56

20260105

5

7,061

26,946.26

1

1

3.96

20260106

2

2,051

7,527.21

2

871

3,266.21

20260107

3

2,711

10,063.36

3

1,811

6,909.36

20260108

4

4,091

15,043.56

1

1

3.76

20260109

1

1

3.64

3

1,941

7,152.84

20260112

1

1

3.68

3

1,881

7,082.18

20260113

2

1,991

7,267.22

3

949

3,541.20

20260114

4

4,061

14,770.64

1

1

3.74

20260115

1

1

3.62

3

1,981

7,221.02

20260116

1

1

3.64

4

3,771

13,941.24

20260119

4

4,151

15,089.66

3

1,821

6,874.46

20260120

4

3,951

14,564.30

1

1

3.70

20260121

3

2,481

9,085.50

1

1

3.70

20260122

1

1

3.79

5

6,071

23,288.19

20260123

3

2,521

9,660.60

5

5,521

22,070.20

20260126

4

3,841

15,378.82

2

891

3,688.72

20260127

3

2,441

9,671.28

1

1

3.98

20260128

2

1,751

6,846.45

2

224

893.72

20260129

4

3,531

13,678.17

2

366

1,460.32

20260130

3

2,251

8,535.84

1

1

3.84

20260202

1

1,600

6,032.00

2

1,061

4,084.78

20260203

2

1,561

5,963.08

3

2,171

8,499.88

20260204

3

2,171

8,210.75

1

1

3.85

20260205

4

3,221

11,908.74

1

1

3.74

20260206

4

3,071

11,200.58

1

1

3.68

20260209

3

1,921

6,957.99

1

1

3.69

20260210

1

1

3.67

4

4,821

17,847.67

20260211

4

3,071

11,169.88

1

1

3.68

20260212

1

1

3.55

2

1,181

4,251.55

20260213

3

1,991

7,092.01

1

1

3.61

20260216

5

4,406

15,279.94

1

1

3.59

20260217

1

1

3.43

2

1,251

4,365.93

20260218

3

1,851

6,376.19

1

1

3.49

20260219

4

2,721

9,257.88

1

1

3.48

20260220

4

2,581

8,678.29

1

1

3.39

20260223

5

3,697

12,071.27

3

2,701

9,237.73

20260224

4

2,411

7,986.25

1

1

3.35

20260225

3

1,521

4,920.08

1

1

3.28

20260226

1

1

3.27

3

2,841

9,347.27

20260227

1

1

3.34

4

5,441

18,496.64

20260302

6

5,511

17,690.22

1

1

3.22

20260303

6

4,901

15,838.37

1

1

3.37

20260304

1

1

3.16

5

8,471

27,722.36

20260305

2

501

1,628.33

3

2,661

8,888.13

20260306

2

1,351

4,336.79

3

2,611

8,616.59

20260309

4

2,831

9,178.97

2

1,261

4,224.27

20260310

1

1

3.34

6

9,651

32,795.94

20260311

4

3,241

10,929.88

1

1

3.48

20260312

2

1,491

4,965.10

2

1,191

4,061.30

20260313

4

3,091

10,199.83

1

1

3.33

20260316

3

1,961

6,323.71

3

1,650

5,469.48

20260317

1

1

3.27

3

2,561

8,579.67

20260318

3

1,991

6,619.47

1

1

3.37

20260319

4

2,971

9,633.40

1

1

3.30

20260320

2

1,391

4,381.70

2

1,291

4,169.90

20260323

4

2,911

8,935.88

4

2,779

8,930.84

20260324

4

2,881

8,995.93

2

1,291

4,169.93

20260325

2

1,371

4,250.16

1

1

3.16

20260326

5

4,311

12,983.99

1

1

3.09

20260327

1

1

3.25

11

23,201

76,137.55

20260330

1

1

3.97

10

15,501

61,966.67

20260331

5

6,751

24,540.66

1

1

3.66

20260401

3

2,671

9,701.24

4

3,771

14,224.24

20260402

3

2,691

9,800.85

1

1

3.65

20260403

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

20260406

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

20260407

1

1

3.70

1

1

3.70

20260408

1

1

3.61

6

7,201

26,219.81

20260409

3

2,931

10,498.91

1

1

3.61

20260410

1

1

3.57

2

911

3,288.67

20260413

4

4,351

15,391.96

1

1

3.56

20260414

2

954

3,377.22

5

5,701

21,042.10

20260415

1

1

3.76

5

5,301

20,414.16

20260416

3

2,921

11,105.66

2

821

3,193.66

20260417

1

1

3.81

5

5,031

19,675.91

20260420

4

4,551

17,398.14

1

1

3.84

20260421

4

4,411

16,463.56

1

1

3.76

20260422

3

2,781

10,211.94

1

1

3.74

20260423

2

1,981

7,191.04

1

1

3.64

20260424

4

4,011

14,348.32

1

1

3.62

20260427

3

2,318

8,214.59

1

1

3.55

20260428

3

2,421

8,551.15

2

1,061

3,840.75

20260429

3

2,411

8,401.70

2

1,081

3,891.60

20260430

3

2,381

8,201.90

1

1

3.50

20260501

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

20260504

3

2,311

7,868.36

2

1,131

3,947.16

20260505

3

2,291

7,708.49

3

2,311

7,996.29

20260506

1

1

3.42

5

6,801

23,821.12

20260507

1

1

3.59

5

6,281

22,994.29

20260508

3

2,701

9,621.00

2

961

3,507.60

20260511

1

1

3.57

4

3,941

14,254.37

20260512

3

2,781

9,933.83

3

1,901

6,986.43

20260513

1

1

3.68

4

3,751

14,017.48

20260514

1

1

3.71

3

1,811

6,746.41

20260515

3

2,911

10,660.27

1

1

3.67

20260518

4

4,411

15,514.43

1

1

3.63

20260519

1

1

3.50

1

1

3.50

20260520

3

2,751

9,606.66

1

1

3.56

20260521

4

4,011

13,947.22

1

1

3.52

20260522

4

3,911

13,111.16

3

2,151

7,464.26

20260525

1

1

3.37

4

4,321

14,905.17

20260526

2

914

3,116.80

2

1,031

3,598.17

20260527

11

17,411

53,176.77

1

1

3.07

20260528

6

7,131

21,135.56

1

1

3.06

20260529

3

2,111

6,005.20

1

1

2.90

20260601

3

2,041

5,765.23

2

1,401

4,048.83

20260602

4

2,390

6,659.66

1

1

2.80

20260603

3

1,961

5,407.18

1

1

2.78

20260604

4

2,881

7,839.44

1

1

2.74

20260605

1

1

2.72

4

6,011

16,557.92

20260608

3

2,041

5,546.13

1

1

2.73

20260609

3

1,971

5,296.83

2

1,461

4,017.73

20260610

3

1,961

5,250.31

1

1

2.71

20260611

1

1

2.66

2

1,491

4,010.76

20260612

1

1

2.72

3

2,961

8,068.92

20260615

3

2,061

5,538.66

2

1,421

3,914.86

20260616

5

4,901

12,736.29

1

1

2.69

20260617

1

1

2.56

3

1,511

3,868.36

20260618

10

10,945

25,700.63

1

1

2.37

20260619

4

2,791

6,152.77

1

1

2.27

20260622

1

1

2.22

1

1

2.22

20260623

2

1,041

2,290.23

1

1

2.23

20260624

4

2,571

5,642.25

1

1

2.25

20260625

6

3,842

8,014.42

1

1

2.09

20260626

4

2,351

4,783.08

1

1

2.08

20260629

2

1,081

2,172.85

2

1,801

3,728.05

20260630

2

29

58.88

5

10,571

22,546.84

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharmaceutical company focused on sepsis and critical care, developing breakthrough biotherapies for serious diseases for which there are no effective treatments. Through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma designs innovative biopharmaceuticals and next-generation HDL vectors that target the immune-inflammatory dysregulation at the heart of sepsis and other severe diseases. Driven by recognized scientific expertise, a differentiated pipeline, and an expanding global clinical network, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine therapeutic standards for sepsis and become a key player in intensive care.

Contacts

ABIONYX Pharma
infos@abionyx.com

ABIONYX Pharma

BOURSE:ABNX
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Contacts

ABIONYX Pharma
infos@abionyx.com

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