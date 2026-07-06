CamTran and Modeshift Launch Modern Fare Collection Platform Across Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambria County Transit Authority (CamTran), in partnership with Modeshift, announced the launch of a new account-based fare collection platform across its transit network. The modernized system introduces cashless fare payment options, including mobile ticketing and reloadable smart cards, alongside real-time account management tools to improve convenience, accessibility and operational efficiency for riders throughout Cambria County.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for CamTran and the communities we serve,” said Rose M. Lucey-Noll, Executive Director of CamTran. Share

The new CamTran PAY platform replaces legacy fare payment methods with digital tools that simplify fare purchasing, account management and boarding. Riders can now purchase, manage and validate fares using the CamTran PAY mobile app or a reloadable smart card, providing a faster, more flexible payment experience.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for CamTran and the communities we serve,” said Rose M. Lucey-Noll, Executive Director of CamTran. “CamTran PAY modernizes the rider experience while providing more flexibility, convenience, and accessibility. Whether someone is commuting to work, traveling to a medical appointment, attending school, or running everyday errands, this new system makes transit easier to use.”

The fare collection platform also provides CamTran with real-time operational insights, reporting capabilities and data analytics that support more informed planning, improved service delivery and long-term system optimization.

Key Features Include:

Mobile App: Riders can download the CamTran PAY app for Apple or Android devices to purchase fares, manage their accounts and validate tickets using QR codes directly from their smartphones. iOS : https://apps.apple.com/us/app/camtran-pay/id6747378838 Android : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.modeshift.camtran

Riders can download the CamTran PAY app for Apple or Android devices to purchase fares, manage their accounts and validate tickets using QR codes directly from their smartphones. Web Portal: Riders can also purchase fares, manage their accounts and add funds through an online web portal. Visit https://pay.camtranbus.com/ for more information.

Riders can also purchase fares, manage their accounts and add funds through an online web portal. Smart Pay Account: Riders can create personal profiles to manage travel, view past purchases, buy passes and add funds to smart cards or digital wallets.

Riders can create personal profiles to manage travel, view past purchases, buy passes and add funds to smart cards or digital wallets. Smart Cards: For riders who prefer not to use their phones, reloadable smart cards connected to e-wallets provide an easy tap-and-go alternative.

For riders who prefer not to use their phones, reloadable smart cards connected to e-wallets provide an easy tap-and-go alternative. Data-Driven Planning: The digital platform generates real-time usage insights to help CamTran optimize service and plan future improvements.

The modernization effort will continue later this year with the deployment of Modeshift's validating fareboxes.

"CamTran is building a modern fare collection ecosystem designed to grow with the agency's future needs," said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. "We're especially excited that CamTran will be among the first transit agencies to deploy our new validating fareboxes, bringing together cash, mobile and smart card payments in one fully integrated platform. This demonstrates how agencies can modernize at their own pace while creating a seamless experience for every rider."

CamTran becomes the 12th Pennsylvania transit agency to partner with Modeshift, joining a growing network of agencies adopting unified, account-based fare collection technology to improve accessibility, operational efficiency and the rider experience.

For more information on this partnership and other initiatives, visit www.modeshift.com.

About Modeshift

Modeshift is a technology company helping transit agencies modernize fare collection systems through innovative mobile ticketing, contactless payment and data collection tools. With deployment up to five times faster than competitors, Modeshift makes it simple for agencies to implement everything they need, from contactless and cash payment options to TVMs, fareboxes and real-time data – all integrated into a single, flexible platform. Designed to enhance efficiency, accessibility and sustainability, Modeshift’s all-in-one digital mobility infrastructure empowers agencies to deliver future-focused transit services.

About CamTran

Founded in 1976, the Cambria County Transit Authority (CamTran) is the public transit provider serving Cambria County, Pennsylvania, providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation services to residents throughout the region. With a network of services, including Urban and Rural Fixed Route; ADA Paratransit; Shared Ride/Reserve-A-Ride; and Medical Assistance Transportation (MATP) trips, CamTran plays a vital role in keeping the county moving.