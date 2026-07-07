Navan and Hilton to Co-Create Hotel-TMC Direct Connect

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced plans to launch an industry-first hotel-Travel Management Company (TMC) direct connection to modernize the corporate hotel booking experience.

This new capability, co-created between Navan and Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, combines Hilton’s next-generation distribution framework with Navan’s travel technology, marketplace, and booking platform. Navan will be the first TMC to integrate directly with Hilton’s Central Reservation System (CRS) and content services, enabling real-time shopping, booking, and access to high-quality, source-of-truth hotel content.

This partnership represents a meaningful evolution in hotel distribution — pairing Hilton’s investment in modern connectivity with Navan’s expertise in building intuitive, data-driven experiences for managed travel.

“At Hilton, we are committed to listening loudly and embracing innovation to meet the needs of our customers,” said Frank Passanante, SVP and Global Head of Sales & HRCC at Hilton. “By partnering closely with Navan and leveraging Hilton’s industry-leading technology and commercial expertise, we are evolving the hotel distribution model and delivering direct connectivity that better supports how corporate customers book, manage, and experience travel.”

“Navan has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in managed travel,” said Dane Molter, SVP, Group Travel Marketplace at Navan. “Collaborating with Hilton on this direct connection will allow us to deliver superior experiences for users from their initial hotel search through booking and checkout.”

The integration is enabled through Hilton-developed APIs, implemented and optimized in partnership with Navan’s travel marketplace platform:

Booking API: Provides Navan with direct, real-time access to Hilton’s CRS for availability, rates, and booking.

Provides Navan with direct, real-time access to Hilton’s CRS for availability, rates, and booking. Content API: Delivers authoritative property and room content directly from Hilton, with Navan as the first TMC to operationalize this capability within a modern booking experience.

Together, these capabilities are designed to unlock meaningful benefits for Navan customers, including:

Greater Choice and More Value: Through this partnership, Navan is providing customers with a new level of access to Hilton’s portfolio, unlocking greater value and savings.

Through this partnership, Navan is providing customers with a new level of access to Hilton’s portfolio, unlocking greater value and savings. Rich, Reliable Content: Navan’s marketplace will display high-quality Hilton content sourced directly for joint corporate customers, designed to improve traveler confidence and reduce discrepancies.

Navan’s marketplace will display high-quality Hilton content sourced directly for joint corporate customers, designed to improve traveler confidence and reduce discrepancies. Streamlined Virtual Payments: Hilton and Navan are jointly enabling more consistent virtual payment acceptance across Hilton’s global portfolio — reducing friction for travelers and travel managers.

Hilton and Navan are jointly enabling more consistent virtual payment acceptance across Hilton’s global portfolio — reducing friction for travelers and travel managers. Foundation for Continued Innovation: The partnership establishes a platform for future enhancements, including deeper automation and post-booking integrations as both companies continue to innovate.

By combining Hilton’s distribution innovation with Navan’s leading technology and marketplace, the partnership moves beyond legacy hotel distribution models to make the entire hotel booking process — from finding a room to staying in it — more direct, seamless, and traveler-focused.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 28 world-class brands comprising more than 9,200 properties and over 1.3 million rooms, in 144 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 4 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. Named as the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 250 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.