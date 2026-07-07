ChargePoint and Optimus Energy Solutions Partner to Build New Fast Charging Network in the Eastern U.S

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Optimus Energy Solutions, a U.S.-based charge point operator (CPO), to grow its network of public charging ports in the southeastern United States by more than 200 new ports. ChargePoint will serve as the exclusive solutions provider, delivering hardware, software, and services to support Optimus’ growing charging network, while Optimus will act as owner-operator of the sites.

“Expanding access to reliable EV charging infrastructure is critical to accelerating the transition to electric mobility,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint. “Our partnership with Optimus Energy Solutions demonstrates the strength of combining ChargePoint’s industry-leading charging solutions with experienced operators who are committed to building and scaling charging networks. Together, we are enabling a more seamless charging experience for drivers across the eastern U.S.”

“Our partnership with ChargePoint has been instrumental in establishing Optimus as a leader in EV charging infrastructure,” said Ben Pauluhn, President, Optimus Energy Solutions. “Leveraging ChargePoint’s technology and support allows us to meet the increasing demand for fast, reliable charging solutions. We are proud to expand our network and further support EV drivers across the Southeastern United States.”

The new charging deployments are focused primarily in high-demand markets, with many sites planned for popular quick service restaurants and retail centers, locations that see high charger utilization by pairing wanted amenities with convenient locations.

Combining ChargePoint’s end-to-end charging platform with Optimus’ operational expertise helps to close critical charging gaps and support continued EV adoption across key U.S. markets.

ChargePoint and the ChargePoint logo are trademarks of ChargePoint, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to, among other things, the anticipated expansion of ChargePoint's partnership with Optimus Energy Solutions, the planned deployment of more than 200 public charging ports in the southeastern United States, ChargePoint's ability to serve as the exclusive solutions provider for such deployments, the expected benefits of combining ChargePoint's charging solutions with experienced operators, and the ability of such deployments to close critical charging gaps and support continued EV adoption across key U.S. markets. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding ChargePoint's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "proposed," "will" and "would" or similar words. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks associated with ChargePoint's ability to successfully execute and scale its partnership with Optimus Energy Solutions, the timing and completion of planned charging port deployments, the demand for and utilization of EV charging infrastructure at planned deployment sites, and ChargePoint's ability to maintain its competitive position as a provider of EV charging hardware, software, and services. Additional risks and uncertainties are included in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in ChargePoint's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 8, 2026, which is available on ChargePoint's website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements made herein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and ChargePoint assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as the leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging innovation since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint’s extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to over 1.4 million public and private charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 21 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation. For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office.

About Optimus Energy Solutions

Based in Central, FL, Optimus Energy Solutions was founded to make renewable energy and EV charging accessible to individuals and businesses throughout Florida and the Southeast. The company specializes in EV charging solutions with an emphasis on long-term maintenance and up-time. They also specialize in commercial, municipal, and residential solar PV solution. For more information, please visit OptimusEnergySolutions.com.

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