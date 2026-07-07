Mascarene Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Reynolds Fence & Guardrail

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mascarene Partners ("Mascarene"), a middle-market infrastructure investment platform focused on North American transportation and industrial businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with the management team of Reynolds Fence & Guardrail, Inc. ("Reynolds" or the "Company"), a roadway infrastructure services company serving customers across the Southeast.

Headquartered in Indian Trail, North Carolina, Reynolds provides guardrail installation and maintenance and related roadway safety services for state departments of transportation and leading infrastructure contractors. The Company operates a specialized fleet of equipment and experienced field crews that support safety-critical infrastructure projects. As part of the transaction, Mascarene facilitated the combination of two complementary roadway infrastructure businesses, creating a platform positioned to serve customers across the region.

Jackson Edwards, CEO of Reynolds, commented, "Our team and family have spent decades building Reynolds into a trusted partner for customers across the Southeast. Mascarene understands what has made Reynolds successful and shares our commitment to our employees, customers, and culture. We are excited to partner with them as we continue investing in the people, equipment, and capabilities that support our customers every day."

Tina Liu, Principal at Mascarene, added, "What stood out most to us was the quality of the Reynolds team. They have built a differentiated business with strong customer relationships, an outstanding reputation in the market, and a culture rooted in execution and accountability. We are excited to partner with the broader team as they continue building on that foundation."

Wes Dick, Managing Partner of Mascarene, said, "Reynolds is a prime example of the type of business we seek to partner with. The Company operates in an essential segment of transportation infrastructure, serves a large and fragmented market, and benefits from durable demand for roadway safety investment. We see meaningful opportunity to support the platform through geographic expansion, adjacent service offerings, and strategic acquisitions."

McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to Mascarene. Smith Anderson served as legal counsel to Reynolds.

About Mascarene Partners

Mascarene Partners is a middle-market infrastructure investment platform focused on North American transportation and industrial businesses. For more information, visit www.mascarene.com.