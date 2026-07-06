RAFA Racing, XSpace Group, Maximo Capital Launch Joint Venture to Scale Luxury Car Community Network Nationwide

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAFA Racing Club, Maximo Capital, and XSpace Group today announced that they have entered into a joint venture to develop a landmark series of five luxury multi-use industrial condominium projects across the United States — creating the ultimate ecosystem for automotive culture and community. The program’s first phase will focus on projects in Miami/Boca Raton, FL; Charlotte/Mooresville, NC; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX; Scottsdale/Phoenix, AZ; and Los Angeles, CA, with additional markets across the country, including Las Vegas, NV, under evaluation for subsequent phases. The five-project first phase is projected to generate $250 million in total sales revenue.

Each project’s ground floor will feature a RAFA Racing Club Social & Performance Centre — a members-only clubhouse, event space, and lifestyle hub, delivering a bespoke lifestyle experience to every unit owner. The remainder of the floors will host premium ownable flex condominiums, purpose-built for collectors, entrepreneurs, and investors to store and enjoy their automobiles.

“Our goal from day one with RAFA Racing has been to connect people through a shared love of performance and community,” said Rafael Martinez, Founder of RAFA Racing Club and Principal of Maximo Capital. “By pairing XSpace’s forward-thinking condominium design with the exclusive hospitality, networking, and high-performance environment of a RAFA Racing Club clubhouse, we’re establishing a community blueprint where passion meets community.”

“We're building the most valuable community-driven real estate product in America — and RAFA Racing Club is the anchor that makes it unlike anything else on the market," said Byron Smith, Founder, XSpace Group. “By integrating our flexible, high-end industrial condominiums with RAFA’s world-class hospitality and automotive community spaces, we are completely redefining what commercial real estate can be for the motorsport enthusiast.”

The architectural concept splits the properties into two distinct but deeply integrated ecosystems. The upper levels will feature XSpace’s signature premium, ownable flex industrial condominiums, ranging from customizable small footprints to expansive multi-thousand-square-foot layouts. These spaces offer collectors, investors, and entrepreneurs a private canvas to create their ideal spaces for cars, collections, offices, and studios.

The entire ground floor of each building will be operated by RAFA Racing Club as a Social & Performance Centre. These member-only hubs will feature:

High-End Hospitality : Luxury member lounges, premium dining, working, and networking spaces, and high-security collector vehicle storage, as well as white-glove concierge service.

: Luxury member lounges, premium dining, working, and networking spaces, and high-security collector vehicle storage, as well as white-glove concierge service. Advanced Simulation : Elite simulator rigs for practice, track mapping, and driver development.

: Elite simulator rigs for practice, track mapping, and driver development. Performance Diagnostics: Dedicated fitness and conditioning resources tailored for competitive and track day drivers.

Maximo Capital will serve as the lead LP equity partner and fully acquire all of the first-floor space across all five initial locations, to serve as RAFA Racing Club Social & Performance Centres. XSpace Group will spearhead the program as the master developer and construction manager, contributing its proprietary design intellectual property.

About RAFA Racing Club

RAFA Racing Club is a members-only motorsports club headquartered in Houston, Texas, with an existing footprint in Houston and Austin. The flagship combines a clubhouse, garage, paddock, a world-class human and driver performance centre, and on-site driver development programs from amateur to professional racing in a single environment. Membership offers a curated community of high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, executives, and brand partners, with private access to the campus, VIP experiences at marquee motorsports moments around the world, and family-friendly programming built around the people who live the sport. The Club is the aspirational endpoint of the RAFA Family of Companies, a vertically integrated motorsports platform spanning media, product, racing, driver development, and entertainment. Global expansion plans call for ten Clubs in the next four years, seven in the United States and three international. Membership is by invitation, referral, and waitlist.

Race As Family Always.

rafaracing.club

rafacompanies.com

About XSpace Group

XSpace is reimagining the way people use space. Whether you are looking for a place to build your business, follow your passion, or invest in real estate. XSpace offers flexibility, with multi-use units for office, warehouse, and lifestyle needs. All within a beautifully designed, security space, and a community of great people. XSpace has a flagship location in Austin and a development in Houston. For more information, visit xspacegroup.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About Maximo Capital

Maximo Capital is a family office founded in 2020 by Rafael Martinez who wholly owns, funds, and operates it as Principal. It has a focus and thesis of investing in and developing sports social concepts and adjacent real estate and IP properties. Maximo Capital is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has entities across the United States and United Kingdom.

maximocapital.com