Landmark Global Galderma Survey Shows 9 out of 10 People Are Affected by Skin Quality Concerns

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galderma (SWX:GALD) has unveiled results from the world’s most extensive skin quality profiling survey, finding that skin quality concerns are widespread, can impact emotional wellbeing and, while differing based on the individual, are often similar among people alike in age, lifestyle, and environment.1 These results underscore the need for effective solutions that can be tailored to a wide variety of skin quality concerns.

Key findings:1

Nine out of ten people globally are affected by skin quality concerns, with each person experiencing an average of two concerns in the past month

The most common concerns are fine lines and wrinkles (41%), dry skin (40%), and dull skin (37%), most frequently affecting the face

Skin quality impacts quality of life for 85% of people, with more than one in three reporting feelings of self-consciousness, insecurity or anxiety

Skin quality refers to how the skin looks, feels and functions on a day-to-day basis, including its hydration, elasticity, smoothness, radiance, firmness and tone.2 As we age and due to external factors, such as stress, diet, sun exposure, lack of sleep, pollution, or medication-driven weight loss, the amount and quality of the three main components of the skin – hyaluronic acid, elastin and collagen – decrease, leading to a deterioration in skin quality.1,3-6 This is often influenced by geography and culture, and can be accelerated at certain life stages, such as during the menopause, because of hormonal changes.3,4,6,7 Skin quality deterioration reflects visibly across the skin, through a rough or dry texture, an uneven skin tone, or a loss of radiance or firmness.2,3

To gain a detailed understanding of how people perceive skin quality and the concerns that matter most to them, Galderma conducted a survey of more than 11,000 people across 11 countries in four continents: Canada, the United States, Brazil, China, Korea, Thailand, India, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Results showed that skin quality concerns are highly prevalent and important, with nine out of ten people affected and each person experiencing an average of two concerns within the past month.1 The main concerns were fine lines and wrinkles, dry skin, and dull skin – experienced by 41%, 40% and 37% of people, respectively.1 Additionally, age spots, oily skin, decreased firmness and enlarged pores emerged as notable concerns.1 These were found to primarily affect the face, followed by the neck, legs and upper arms.1 Conversely, the most important attributes of good skin quality were smooth, hydrated and glowing skin.1

“Our skin evolves over time, influenced by both age and external factors. At Galderma, we don’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions, we strive to be a trusted partner to people throughout their skin quality journey by offering comprehensive solutions to meet their diverse and evolving needs. This commitment begins with truly understanding these needs, which is why we conducted the world’s most extensive profiling survey to date.” BILL ANDRIOPOULOS, PH.D.

HEAD OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AFFAIRS

GALDERMA Expand

One in three people feel insecure or anxious due to skin quality concerns1

Skin quality affects more than appearance, influencing emotional wellbeing and shaping how comfortably and confidently people present themselves in their lives.2 Survey results showed that, for 85% of people, skin quality has an impact on their quality of life, with more than a third feeling self-conscious, insecure or anxious due to poor skin quality.1 All skin concerns were described as bothersome, with the most bothersome being scarring, including due to acne, followed by fine lines and wrinkles.1

This discomfort leads most people to either consider or actively seek ways to address skin quality concerns, in particular younger consumers.1 Approximately 70% of 18-34 year olds rated skin quality as eight out of ten in importance, with people most likely to take the first steps to improve the skin quality of their face at the age of 26.1 Respondents were most satisfied with hyaluronic acid injectables as treatments for the most common skin quality concerns of lines and wrinkles (86% very satisfied), dry skin (85%) and dull skin (82%).1

“What stood out from these survey insights was not just how common skin quality concerns are, but how they can differ based on age, lifestyle and environment. As clinicians, we see every day how challenging it can be to translate this complexity into meaningful, personalized care. That’s why I was proud to collaborate in the development of the Skin Quality Assessment Scale, an accessible, practical tool to help healthcare professionals and patients work together to create treatment plans that reflect their needs and how these evolve over time.” DR. CHRISTOPH MARTSCHIN

DERMATOLOGIST

LISBON, PORTUGAL Expand

Addressing patient concerns with the innovative Skin Quality Assessment Scale

To support the accurate assessment and treatment of skin quality concerns, Galderma brought together global dermatology experts to develop the Skin Quality Assessment Scale, the first holistic skin quality assessment tool of its kind.2 The scale helps identify treatment priorities, align expectations, support personalized long-term treatment planning, and track progress over time.2 It was created in response to a clear need identified by healthcare professionals: in a global clinician study, nearly two thirds reported not using any formal tool to assess skin quality, while 81% believed a simple, holistic assessment approach was missing in clinical practice.2 Following its development, 100% of participating clinicians agreed that the Skin Quality Assessment Scale supports a holistic understanding of skin quality, with 98% confirming that it helps guide treatment planning.2

With its decades of expertise in dermatology and aesthetics, and one of the broadest and most diverse portfolios, Galderma is uniquely positioned to address a range of skin quality concerns. Treatments such as Sculptra® and Restylane® Skinboosters™ work together to support skin quality by stimulating collagen and elastin production and enhancing hydration, respectively, helping to improve skin firmness, smoothness and overall radiance.8-17 Galderma designed the Glow on Holistic Individualized Treatment (HIT™) approach to support aesthetic practitioners in combining these two treatments to improve skin quality. Galderma’s Dermatological Skincare flagship brands, Alastin® and Cetaphil®, can also address a broad range of skin quality needs.18-24 The versatile Alastin range is made up of peri-procedural and daily skincare that supports the skin’s regeneration process to help restore a youthful appearance and enhance the visible outcomes of aesthetic and surgical procedures, whereas Cetaphil is designed for those with sensitive skin to help restore, protect and maintain the skin's health every day, building longevity and resilience over time.18-24

Read this report to find out more about how Galderma’s insights, tools, and solutions can support people at every step of their skin quality journey. More insights into the survey results can be found in this infographic.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

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