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SES Space & Defense Wins BPA to Deliver Flexible Satellite Connections

New agreement makes it easier for all U.S. military branches to buy high-speed, reliable Ku-band satellite services anywhere in the world

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES’ wholly-owned subsidiary, SES Space & Defense, won a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command to provide reliable and secure managed satellite services. This deal enables the Department of War (DoW) to quickly order global Ku-band connectivity, helping people stay connected and protected, even in the world’s most remote locations.

The BPA creates a new, simple way for the military to quickly get strong satellite links in remote mission locations. Every connection under the new agreement uses Ku-band satellites. These satellites cover a large area and are known for high speed and reliable performance. Features include:

  • FlexMove: a satellite service that keeps people connected while moving or stopped, even in remote places without cell towers or coverage.
  • FlexGovSecure: a security-focused service, using TRANSEC technology, which hides signals to protect against tracking and hacking. With this agreement, the DoW can get a fully managed, TRANSEC-protected Ku-band service, improving safety for critical missions.
  • FlexAir: a service for aircraft, built with help from Satcom Direct Government (SDG), a Gogo company. SDG delivers FlexAir services through its own Gogo Plane Simple Ku-band terminal.

“Managed services like Flex provide access to advanced SATCOM capabilities without the cost and complexity of maintaining proprietary infrastructure,” said David Broadbent, President and CEO, SES Space & Defense. “The managed service allows our customers to focus on mission objectives while leveraging industry speed, innovation, and efficiency to stay ahead of evolving threats.”

The agreement reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to modernize satellite communications procurement to flexible, commercially driven procurement models.

“We’re proud to partner with SES Space & Defense to deliver FlexAir,” said Hayden Olson, Head of SDG. “Our Plane Simple Ku-band antennas and extensive understanding of military expectations and requirements position us to support SES in delivering seamless, resilient, high-speed global connectivity to support mission-driven solutions.”

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About SES Space & Defense

SES Space & Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES and is focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space & Defense uses a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, a broad global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES’s multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space & Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has participated in the U.S. Government satcom sector for nearly six decades. Further information can be found at: www.sessd.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “deliver” and “enable”.

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in SES’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks relating to in-orbit destruction, damage, failures, or degradations in performance; and risks relating to external growth opportunities that may not yield expected benefits. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

For further information please contact:

Steven Lott
Communications
Tel. +1 571 443 7993
SES.Press@ses.com

Industry:

SES

BOURSE:SESG
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Contacts

For further information please contact:

Steven Lott
Communications
Tel. +1 571 443 7993
SES.Press@ses.com

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