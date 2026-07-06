SBD Automotive Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch Its New Digital Hub

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading automotive technology intelligence firm, SBD Automotive, has partnered with specialist technology provider Content Catalyst to launch its new Digital Hub.

SBD Automotive is a global leader in mobility research and consulting, dedicated to helping organisations navigate the complex, rapidly evolving landscape of transportation technology and innovation. SBD Automotive combines decades of expertise with advanced insights to help deliver Safe, Secure, Sustainable and Seamless mobility outcomes for its valued clients and partners worldwide.

Previously operating with a custom-built portal, SBD Automotive found it increasingly challenging to implement recent enhancements and deliver the user experience their clients deserve. Content Catalyst's modular approach provides the flexibility and functionality needed to meet evolving client expectations.

The new Digital Hub offers clients an improved experience with enhanced discoverability of SBD's extensive automotive technology research library. By bringing insights, reports and data products into a discovery-driven platform with a premium user experience, SBD Automotive can improve client engagement, increase up-sell opportunities and leverage a dependable, scalable solution to match their growth ambitions.

"We're excited to unveil our new Digital Hub, which represents a significant upgrade in how our clients access and interact with our automotive technology intelligence. The enhanced discoverability features will ensure our clients can quickly find the insights they need to make informed strategic decisions,” said David Balchin, Chief Operating Officer at SBD Automotive. "Content Catalyst's no-code platform has given us the agility we were missing with our previous custom-built solution. We can now focus on delivering world-class research rather than managing technical complexities."

Edwin Bailey, COO, Content Catalyst, said, "We're thrilled to support SBD Automotive's next chapter of growth. Their deep expertise in automotive technology combined with our technology’s discovery-driven architecture will deliver exceptional value to their clients across the automotive industry."

SBD Automotive’s Digital Hub is available at hub.sbdautomotive.com.