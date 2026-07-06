SmartRent and Hexaware Forge Partnership to Further Vision 2028 Execution and Operational Excellence

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), the leading provider of smart communities and smart operations solutions for the rental housing industry, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT solutions and services. The collaboration will drive an AI-native transformation of SmartRent’s internal processes, increasing operating leverage while further elevating service quality for the Company’s extensive customer base.

"In the coming quarters, this partnership should drive operating leverage, lower cost run rates and improve working capital execution, as well as support execution against our Vision 2028 framework," said Frank Martell, SmartRent President and CEO. Share

This initiative aligns with SmartRent’s Vision 2028 framework, further strengthening its platform that supports millions of users. By executing its strategic pillars to scale a world-class go-to-market organization and strengthen operating rigor, the Company is building an infrastructure capable of accelerating growth while reducing complexity, leading to improved operating leverage and profitability.

The partnership targets three critical workstreams:

World-Class Customer Experience: Hexaware will augment SmartRent’s existing support ecosystem through its global delivery infrastructure. By integrating AI-native tools and intelligent omnichannel orchestration across voice, email and chat, the partnership aims to streamline operations, accelerate query resolution and eliminate repetitive, high-volume tasks for internal teams. This enables SmartRent’s support professionals to focus on high-value, complex customer needs. For SmartRent’s customers, this ensures rapid, dependable support balanced with a vital human touch from dedicated experts at critical points in their journey.

Hexaware will augment SmartRent’s existing support ecosystem through its global delivery infrastructure. By integrating AI-native tools and intelligent omnichannel orchestration across voice, email and chat, the partnership aims to streamline operations, accelerate query resolution and eliminate repetitive, high-volume tasks for internal teams. This enables SmartRent’s support professionals to focus on high-value, complex customer needs. For SmartRent’s customers, this ensures rapid, dependable support balanced with a vital human touch from dedicated experts at critical points in their journey. Lead-to-Order Processes: SmartRent is continuing to evolve its enterprise quoting and contracting lifecycles. By simplifying commercial processes, this initiative is expected to reduce transactional friction for clients, compress sales cycles and structurally accelerate higher-margin revenue realization.

SmartRent is continuing to evolve its enterprise quoting and contracting lifecycles. By simplifying commercial processes, this initiative is expected to reduce transactional friction for clients, compress sales cycles and structurally accelerate higher-margin revenue realization. Working Capital Optimization: SmartRent will leverage Hexaware’s adaptive suite of revenue operations solutions, utilizing automated cash application and specialized collection strike teams. These initiatives are targeted to optimize working capital while unlocking incremental cash flow. Additionally, SmartRent will provide operators with streamlined invoicing by standardizing and digitizing billing.

“Strategically, we believe our new partnership with Hexaware materially enhances our operational rigor and execution. Hexaware brings technology, process and powerful resources, which will be essential as we move quickly to expand our footprint,” said Frank Martell, President and CEO of SmartRent. “This collaboration further enhances our ability to scale while continuing to deliver superior outcomes for all of our stakeholders. SmartRent is a clear industry leader in providing the rental housing sector with proven solutions that deliver unmatched ROI and resident experiences. In the coming quarters, this partnership should drive operating leverage, lower cost run rates and improve working capital execution, as well as support execution against our Vision 2028 framework.”

“SmartRent has established itself as an industry pioneer and a leading innovator in property technology, and Hexaware is honored to partner with them to support their impressive scale with forward-thinking operational infrastructure,” said Eravi Gopan, President & Global Head – Technology, Products and Platforms at Hexaware. “Modern enterprises require an operational foundation where technology, automated processes and human expertise work in total alignment. By embedding AI-native capabilities directly into daily workflows, we are helping SmartRent build a highly efficient operating model tailored for sustainable, long-term scale.”

The joint program features an integrated corporate governance model with transition timelines structured to begin generating active operational efficiencies before the end of 2026. For more information about SmartRent, please visit smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a premier enterprise technology platform delivering AI-enabled smart home and property solutions to the rental housing industry. As the only comprehensive provider to unite purpose-built hardware and software under a unified ecosystem, the Company’s solutions reduce daily operational complexity to elevate resident living, increase net operating income, mitigate property risk and reclaim valuable hours for onsite teams. Trusted by the top names in real estate, SmartRent is executing its Vision 2028 strategic framework to transform an installed base of millions of smart devices and daily users into advanced property intelligence. Learn more at smartrent.com.