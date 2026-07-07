WINAMP GROUP: Bridger Continues Expanding Its Global Rights Coverage With New Rights Management Agreements

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Winamp Group (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN), the parent company of Winamp, announces a new milestone in the development of Bridger, its copyright management platform. Following several waves of agreements announced since March, Bridger continues expanding its international rights network through new partnerships in Italy, Portugal, Slovenia and India.

While Bridger already benefited from extensive coverage of online mechanical rights, these new agreements progressively extend its collection capabilities to additional categories of rights, including public performance rights, offline mechanical rights, and historical collections. These rights cover music uses outside streaming platforms, including radio and television broadcasts, commercial venues, live events and physical media, and represent a significant source of additional revenue for creators.

The new agreements signed with SIAE (Italy), SPA (Portugal), SAZAS (Slovenia) and IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society Limited) further strengthen this strategy. In Europe, they expand the collection of these additional categories of rights across several key markets. In India, the agreement with IPRS completes Bridger's coverage by enabling the collection of both mechanical and public performance rights, across online and offline uses.

The first revenues generated under the unilateral agreements concluded over the past few months are now beginning to be received, illustrating Bridger's ability to rapidly translate the progressive expansion of its rights coverage into new revenue opportunities for creators. These initial results validate Bridger's strategy and further strengthen its value proposition within the Winamp for Creators ecosystem.

"After establishing strong coverage of online mechanical rights, we are now expanding our collection capabilities into additional categories of rights that represent significant incremental revenue opportunities for creators," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp and Bridger. "The first revenues generated by the agreements concluded over recent months demonstrate that this strategy is already delivering tangible results and reinforce our ambition to make Bridger one of the most comprehensive rights management platforms in the industry."

Additional agreements are currently being finalized as Bridger continues expanding its international rights coverage, providing creators with increasingly comprehensive access to revenues generated by the exploitation of their musical works worldwide.

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About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger’s mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Bridger - www.bridgermusic.io Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Winamp – www.winamp.com Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue—all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.