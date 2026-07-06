AM Best to Sponsor and Participate at Vietnam Insurance Summit 2026

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will sponsor and participate at the Vietnam Insurance Summit, to be held 31 July 2026, in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Thuy Anh Ngo, market development manager, AM Best, will discuss the credit rating agency’s 2026 outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment. The presentation, which will include topics such as insurance demand, regulatory refinements and market competition, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ICT.

Additionally, Rob Curtis, managing director and chief executive officer of AM Best’s Singapore operations, will be in attendance and available for meetings. To arrange a meeting with Curtis to learn more about the resources AM Best offers to insurance professionals, including Best’s Credit Ratings and Best’s Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises, please email rob.curtis@ambest.com. Visitors to AM Best’s exhibit booth (No. 10) also can learn more about the rating agency’s role in the insurance industry.

AM Best is a diamond sponsor of the event, which will take place at the KOI Resort & Residence Da Nang. The theme of the summit is “Winning the Future of Insurance: Data, AI & Resilient Transformation,” and will focus on key areas shaping the future of the insurance industry. The conference will bring together industry leaders to explore how data and AI can be operationalized to enhance resilience, while also examining the shift toward customer-centric, platform-based ecosystems.

To learn more about the summit, visit the event webpage.

To view current Best’s Market Segment Outlooks, please visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

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