Arendt Investor Services Enters a New Phase of Development With BlackFin as Majority Shareholder

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arendt Investor Services (AIS) announces today the completion of its acquisition by BlackFin Capital Partners, following regulatory approval by the CSSF.

This transaction marks the start of a new phase of development for AIS, with a clear ambition to accelerate its growth through international expansion and selective acquisitions, while further investing in technology, including AI, and enhancing its service offering.

Founded by the partners of Arendt & Medernach, AIS has built over the years a strong position as one of the leading independent service providers in Luxembourg, combining deep expertise, high-quality execution and a strong client-focused culture. These foundations remain unchanged.

AIS will continue to operate with the same teams, the same service model and in close cooperation with Arendt, which remains a significant minority shareholder. Governance continuity is also ensured, with Claude Niedner and Jean-Marc Ueberecken remaining on the Board, alongside BlackFin representatives. The AIS senior management team remains unchanged.

BlackFin brings a strong track record in building and scaling asset servicing platforms across Europe, as well as deep sector expertise and an established international network. This partnership is designed to accelerate AIS’s development while preserving its positioning, culture and long-standing relationship with Arendt.

“The partners of Arendt & Medernach created something special when they founded AIS. They built a company based on excellence, entrepreneurship and a genuine commitment to clients. As we embark on this next chapter with BlackFin, we are building on these foundations. We will preserve what made AIS successful while adding new dimensions – greater technological capabilities, stronger commercial reach and a more international footprint. The result is a combination of heritage and ambition: the same commitment to clients, with the means to scale and grow further,” said Christian Heinen, CEO of AIS.

“AIS has built a distinctive market position through its integrated service offering, deep expertise and culture of excellence. Together with Arendt, the company has created a leading platform in Luxembourg and a trusted partner for alternative asset managers and investors across Europe. We are delighted to complete this transaction and begin this new chapter alongside the AIS management team. Our ambition is to support the company’s continued growth by investing in technology, expanding its international reach and pursuing selective acquisition opportunities, while preserving the client focus and entrepreneurial culture that have made AIS such a success,” said Eric May, Founding Partner, BlackFin Capital Partners.

About BlackFin Capital Partners:

BlackFin is the leading private equity platform dedicated to financial services companies in Europe with over €4bn assets under management. Founded in 2009, BlackFin is an independent firm led by nine partners who have worked together as managers and entrepreneurs in the financial industry for decades. The team has c.60 professionals across offices in Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Luxembourg. The firm’s strategy focuses primarily on asset-light businesses, where BlackFin operates as an active and influential investor, supporting successful management teams to take their businesses to the next level. BlackFin is regulated by France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers. For further information, please visit www.blackfin.com.

About Arendt Investor Services:

Arendt Investor Services (AIS) is Arendt’s corporate and investor services company, established in 2009. Supported by a team of 325 professionals, AIS offers a comprehensive range of fund and corporate services, covering the full lifecycle of structures for alternative asset managers, asset servicers and family offices. AIS operates as a Professional of the Financial Sector (PSF) under the supervision of the CSSF and benefits from a unique positioning combining operational expertise with the legal and regulatory capabilities of Arendt. AIS is recognised for its high-quality service delivery, strong client focus and ability to support complex, international structures.