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ID Logistics: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

ORGON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo BHF, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

  • 11,266 ID Logistics Group shares
  • €1,010,222 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2025:

  • 6,937 ID Logistics Group shares
  • €2,483,515 in cash

Over the period from January 1st to June 30, 2026, the following have been executed:

  • 4,784 buy transactions
  • 4,299 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes traded were:

  • 75,162 shares and €28,183,583 buy
  • 70,833 shares and €26,710,290 sell

ID Logistics Group
Société anonyme with share capital of € 3 275 413.00
Registered office : 55 chemin des Engranauds – 13660 Orgon – FRANCE
Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon
ISIN code : FR0010929125 – IDL

About ID Logistics Group:

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 19 countries representing 10 million-square-meter operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 55,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

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ID Logistics Group

ID Logistics

BOURSE:IDL
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ID Logistics Group

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