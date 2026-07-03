eDreams ODIGEO and Visa Power Agentic Commerce in Travel With New Secure AI agent Protocols

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eDreams ODIGEO (the “Company” or “eDO”) (BME: EDR), the world’s leading travel subscription company, today announced it is working with Visa to enable AI-initiated transactions on its platforms within user-defined parameters.

As part of this collaboration, eDO is using Visa’s Trusted Agent Protocol and Agentic Directory to securely recognise and manage interactions with verified AI agents. These capabilities allow eDO to distinguish trusted AI agents from unknown or unverified traffic, and define how they can access its site and complete transactions – all within its existing risk and control frameworks.

eDO can now support live transactions in its own environment, with customer banks securely authorising these payments using Visa Payment Passkeys – helping ensure each transaction remains verified and trusted.

As part of the integration, general AI interfaces are able to move beyond assisting search to completing purchases directly on eDO’s travel brands (eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages and Travellink) on behalf of consumers, within defined rules and controls. This step is supporting the shift from AI-assisted browsing to true agentic commerce - allowing customers to delegate parts of the shopping journey while remaining fully in control of when and how transactions take place.

Mathieu Altwegg, Head of Product and Solutions, Visa Europe said: “AI agents are already playing a growing role in how people discover products, but until now, those journeys have often stopped short at the point of payment. What we’re now enabling with partners like eDreams ODIGEO is the ability for those interactions to continue through to purchase - allowing merchants to securely complete those journeys - opening up a new channel through which customers can transact.”

Frédéric Esclapez, Chief Marketing Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: “Over a decade spent mastering AI has allowed us to architect the foundation for the era of conversational travel. The structural complexity of global travel demands a highly sophisticated execution engine, which we have built through our AI-first approach. Now, by working with Visa to support secure AI agent-initiated transactions, we are unlocking even more possibilities for how people purchase travel."

How eDreams ODIGEO is advancing conversational AI in travel

Separate from its collaboration with Visa, eDO is also leveraging its proprietary AI platform, which processes over six billion daily predictions to power deep personalisation for its 8 million Prime members. The technical maturity of eDreams ODIGEO transforms conversational AI platforms into a vast acquisition opportunity. While horizontal AI excels at conversational discovery, the structural complexity of travel necessitates complex IATA licensing, financial guarantees, sophisticated inventory management and 24/7 customer support.

By deploying over 100 Model Context Protocols, an open standard connecting AI models to external tools, eDO has integrated its booking engine directly into global ecosystems. Horizontal AI assistants can now move beyond dialogue to complete secure, real-world bookings on eDO platforms, making conversational AI a powerful new channel in the Company multi-source acquisition architecture.