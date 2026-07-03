Glenfarne Issues Limited Notice to Proceed for Texas LNG

HOUSTON & BROWNSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glenfarne Group, LLC (“Glenfarne”) today announced that Texas LNG Brownsville LLC (“Texas LNG”), its subsidiary developing the Texas LNG export terminal at the Port of Brownsville, has provided the project’s Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (“EPC”) Contractor, Kiewit Energy Group Inc. (“Kiewit”), with a Limited Notice to Proceed (“LNTP”).

“The LNTP work and purchase orders demonstrate the strength of the project’s world-class partner network and Glenfarne’s continued disciplined advancement of Texas LNG,” said Brendan Duval, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Glenfarne. Share

The LNTP to Kiewit covers purchase orders for long-lead equipment, engineering activities for the EPC phase, and geotechnical work required to ready Texas LNG for full construction and a final investment decision (“FID”).

“The LNTP work and purchase orders demonstrate the strength of the project’s world-class partner network and Glenfarne’s continued disciplined advancement of Texas LNG,” said Brendan Duval, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Glenfarne. “By progressing key equipment, engineering, and site-readiness work during LNTP, we are maintaining project momentum, improving execution certainty, and positioning Texas LNG to move efficiently into full construction.”

Texas LNG has executed a lump-sum turnkey EPC agreement with Kiewit and received Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorization for construction and operation. The LNTP purchase orders build on Texas LNG’s recent project milestones and support the project’s continued progress toward delivering reliable, lower-emission U.S. LNG to global markets.

About Texas LNG

Texas LNG is an LNG export facility to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas and a subsidiary of global energy and infrastructure leader Glenfarne Group, LLC. Texas LNG is led by an experienced team committed to creating one of the cleanest, lowest emitting LNG export facilities in the world through electric motor drives. Additional information about Texas LNG may be found on its website at www.texaslng.com.

About Glenfarne Group

Glenfarne Group is a privately held global developer, owner, and operator of energy infrastructure assets. Through its subsidiaries, Glenfarne owns and operates 60 energy assets through three core businesses: Global LNG Solutions, Grid Stability, and Renewables. Glenfarne’s permitted North American LNG portfolio totals 32.8 MTPA of capacity under development in Alaska, Louisiana, and Texas. For more information, please visit www.glenfarne.com.