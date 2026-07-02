CleanAmps and Excelsior Energy Capital Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Deployment of U.S.-Owned Digital Infrastructure Platform

EXCELSIOR, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CleanAmps Holdings Inc. ("CleanAmps"), a U.S.-based control technology, energy infrastructure, and AI infrastructure company, today announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Excelsior Energy Capital ("Excelsior") to accelerate the commercialization and deployment of digital infrastructure solutions designed to address the rapidly growing demand for reliable computing capacity and resilient power infrastructure.

The expanded relationship builds upon more than three years of successful collaboration across utility-scale energy infrastructure projects, including over 3 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) integration projects and more than 10 GWh of strategic battery procurement initiatives, including FEOC-compliant and Section 45X-eligible battery storage solutions supporting domestic energy security and manufacturing objectives.

CleanAmps has served as a strategic advisor, system engineering partner, and integration strategist supporting Excelsior's advanced energy infrastructure initiatives, including clean firm power solutions designed to meet the growing energy demands of data centers, industrial facilities, and mission-critical infrastructure.

At the center of this initiative is CleanAmps' vision for a U.S.-owned Digital Infrastructure Platform that combines modular data center architecture, firm power integration, high-availability controls, and industrial-grade cybersecurity to enable rapid deployment of energy-efficient AI computing capacity.

"AI infrastructure is rapidly becoming one of the most important strategic sectors in the global economy," said Breck Boven, Chief Technical Officer of CleanAmps. "For AI to scale, compute infrastructure and energy infrastructure can no longer be developed independently. Our experience across utility-scale energy storage, advanced controls, and infrastructure operations has positioned us to bridge that gap. Together with Excelsior, we are looking to accelerate deployment of a U.S.-owned compute infrastructure that combines resilient low carbon power systems, and modular compute infrastructure into a single integrated solution."

CleanAmps has established a broad track record across energy infrastructure design, system integration, strategic battery procurement, and advanced controls.

"Over the past three years, CleanAmps has demonstrated exceptional capabilities in engineering, controls integration, energy storage deployment, and infrastructure innovation," said Ryan Fegley, Partner of Excelsior Energy Capital. "We believe the next wave of infrastructure investment will increasingly focus on the intersection of power and compute. This expanded collaboration positions us to help address the growing need for reliable, scalable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure."

The expanded collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to supporting North America's evolving energy and digital infrastructure landscape through innovative technology platforms that combine advanced computing, resilient power systems, and secure operational controls.

About CleanAmps Holdings Inc.

CleanAmps Holdings Inc. is a U.S.-based control technology, energy infrastructure, and AI infrastructure company. The company develops advanced controls, digital twin technologies, cybersecurity platforms, intelligent energy management systems, battery energy storage solutions, and integrated AI infrastructure platforms. CleanAmps' experience spans project development, asset ownership, system integration, merchant operations, and critical infrastructure management across energy and digital infrastructure markets. The company's mission is to enable secure, scalable, and energy-efficient AI infrastructure through U.S.-owned technologies spanning power, controls, and digital operations. For more information, visit www.cleanamps.com.

About Excelsior Energy Capital

Excelsior Energy Capital is a leading renewable clean infrastructure investment platform focused on investments across utility-scale solar, battery energy storage, and broader energy transition infrastructure throughout North America. The firm partners with experienced developers, operators, and technology providers to accelerate deployment of critical infrastructure supporting the transition to a more resilient and sustainable energy future. For more information, visit www.excelsiorcapital.com.