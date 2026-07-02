Repairify and Opus IVS Complete Combination to Form Unified Leader in Automotive Diagnostics

PLANO, Texas & DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repairify and Opus IVS today announced the completion of their previously disclosed transaction combining their automotive diagnostics businesses, formally bringing the two organizations together under a unified operating structure.

This milestone builds on the companies’ January announcement outlining an intent to combine their diagnostics capabilities to strengthen service offerings, expand technology capabilities, and better support customers across the automotive repair and collision industries.

Bringing together complementary technologies, capabilities, and service networks, the combined organization is positioned to further strengthen support for repair and collision shops, dealership collision shops and mobile automotive service providers, while advancing the future of automotive diagnostics technologies.

“By bringing together Repairify’s industry-leading remote diagnostic expertise and Opus IVS’s advanced hardware and software capabilities, we are creating a stronger platform for innovation and customer success,” said Srisu Subrahmanyam, CEO of Repairify.

“Together, we can accelerate the development of next-generation diagnostic and repair technologies while delivering even greater value, support, and expertise to our customers. As vehicles become increasingly complex and the ADAS landscape continues to evolve, our combined organization is uniquely positioned to help repair professionals navigate these changes with confidence and stay ahead of the industry’s future.”

Operations across both organizations will align to deliver a more cohesive experience for customers and partners, with coordinated efforts in engineering, service delivery, and customer support. Leadership teams from each company will guide integration efforts and ensure continuity across the business.

Opus IVS CEO Brian Herron, who will now lead the combined companies’ diagnostics business comprised of asTech, Opus IVS, and BlueDriver, added, “Today is an important milestone for our two companies’ growth journeys. By bringing together our teams, technologies, and expertise, we are strengthening our ability to serve customers with even greater innovation, reliability, and value. We look forward to accelerating the development of the next generation of technology solutions for the automotive diagnostic and repair industry, helping shops and technicians work more efficiently, make better decisions, and stay ahead in an increasingly connected automotive landscape."

About Repairify Inc.

Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today’s modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify’s brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, BlueDriver, Mobile Tech RX, Repair360, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics.

About Kinderhook Industries

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that has raised over $11 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 500 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook’s investment philosophy is predicated on matching differentiated, growth-oriented investment opportunities with financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental & equipment services, and manufacturing & industrials sectors.

For more information, please visit www.kinderhook.com.