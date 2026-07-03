Multiply Media Group Expands into Saudi Arabia Through Strategic Partnership with Cenomi Centers and the Launch of BackLite KSA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multiply Media Group (MMG), the UAE-headquartered Out-of-Home media powerhouse and a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group PJSC, today announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia through a strategic partnership with Cenomi Centers, Saudi Arabia's leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in MMG's growth strategy and establishes BackLite KSA, MMG's operating company in the Kingdom, which will manage and commercialise a premium digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising network across some of Saudi Arabia's most prominent retail and lifestyle destinations.

The network will include more than 80 digital screens across four major destinations in Riyadh and Jeddah, including the upcoming flagship developments Westfield Riyadh and Westfield Jeddah, alongside U Walk Riyadh and U Walk Jeddah.

By combining MMG's expertise in technology-enabled Out-of-Home media with Cenomi Centers' high-footfall retail destinations, the partnership will provide brands, agencies and advertisers with access to premium retail audiences through a scalable and data-driven advertising platform. The launch marks MMG’s entry into the GCC’s largest advertising market, reinforcing its position as a leading Out-of-Home media operator in the Middle East.

Jawad Hassan, Head of the Media and Communications Vertical at 2PointZero Group, said:

“The launch of BackLite KSA reflects 2PointZero Group’s strategy of building scalable platforms through strong operating businesses and high-quality partnerships. Saudi Arabia is central to our regional growth ambitions, and this partnership provides BackLite KSA with access to a portfolio of prominent destinations from the outset.”

Hassan added:

“By bringing together Multiply Media Group’s capabilities and Cenomi Centers’ market reach, we are establishing a strong foundation for BackLite KSA’s long-term expansion. The partnership strengthens 2PointZero’s media presence in the Kingdom and supports our broader ambition to build a connected and increasingly international media platform.”

James Bicknell, Group Chief Executive Officer at Multiply Media Group, said:

"Saudi Arabia is a strategic growth market for Multiply Media Group, and this partnership with Cenomi Centers marks an important milestone in our expansion. Through the launch of BackLite KSA, we are bringing our expertise in premium, technology-enabled Out-of-Home media to one of the region's most dynamic economies. Together, we are creating new opportunities for brands to engage audiences across some of Saudi Arabia's most prominent retail and lifestyle destinations while strengthening MMG's position as a leading media operator in the region."

Alison Rehill-Erguven, Chief Executive Officer of Cenomi Centers, highlighted:

"At Cenomi Centers, we are focused on continuously enhancing the role our destinations play in people’s everyday lives. Integrating premium digital media into our environments is a natural extension of this, enabling more immersive, relevant and engaging experiences for our visitors. As we continue to evolve our portfolio into fully integrated lifestyle ecosystems, strategic partnerships such as our partnership with MMG play a key role in redefining how audiences connect with our spaces."

Dennis Michael, Chief Business Development Officer at Cenomi Centers, said:

"At Cenomi Centers, we are continually evolving our destinations to create greater value for our visitors, tenants and brand partners. This partnership with Multiply Media Group marks an important step in strengthening our retail media offering, bringing innovative, technology-enabled advertising solutions to some of Saudi Arabia's most prominent lifestyle destinations. By combining MMG's expertise in digital Out-of-Home media with our high-traffic retail environments, we are creating new opportunities for brands to engage audiences."

The partnership further reinforces Cenomi Centers' commitment to enhancing the experience offered across its destinations while unlocking innovative commercial opportunities for brand partners. By integrating advanced retail media solutions within its portfolio, Cenomi Centers continues to evolve its destinations into connected lifestyle ecosystems that deliver value for visitors, tenants and advertisers alike.

*Source: AETOSWire