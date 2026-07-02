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Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of June 30th, 2026, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 24,587 shares;
  • 3,647,342.13 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on December 31st, 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 12,328 shares;
  • 5,098,339.99 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026 the following transactions were executed:

  • 4,479 purchase transactions
  • 4,256 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 460,175 shares and 62,772,330.90 euros purchased
  • 447,916 shares and 61,321,334.20 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 0 shares;
  • 180,000 euros in cash.

Copyright © 2026 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Olivier Psaume
olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com
+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations
Caroline Simon (Image 7)
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65

Sopra Steria Group

BOURSE:SOP
Details
Headquarters: Paris, France
CEO: Paris Vincent
Employees: 37 358
Organization: PUB
Revenues: 3370,1 M€ (2014)
Net Income: 92,8 M€ (2014)
Release Versions
EnglishFrench

Contacts

Investor Relations
Olivier Psaume
olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com
+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations
Caroline Simon (Image 7)
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65

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