Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA
Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of June 30th, 2026, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 24,587 shares;
- 3,647,342.13 euros in cash.
At this time of the last half yearly statement on December 31st, 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 12,328 shares;
- 5,098,339.99 euros in cash.
During the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026 the following transactions were executed:
- 4,479 purchase transactions
- 4,256 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 460,175 shares and 62,772,330.90 euros purchased
- 447,916 shares and 61,321,334.20 euros sold
At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 0 shares;
- 180,000 euros in cash.
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Olivier Psaume
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+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39
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Caroline Simon (Image 7)
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