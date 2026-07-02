New Partnerships Transforming Southern Ohio Jobs Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A powerful new chapter of American industrial renewal is taking shape in Southern Ohio, where U.S. Paper Mill is transforming the former Pixelle Specialty Solutions plant into a 21st century regional hub for advanced manufacturing, aerospace innovation, medical device production, research and development and next-generation computing technologies. Through strategic partnerships with Amphibian Aerospace Industries, Inc. (AAI), U.S. Medical Glove Company, Aligned and U.S. Box Company, the campus is positioned to become a national model for repurposing legacy infrastructure into a dynamic economic growth corridor, paving the path for new industries, high-skilled employment, domestic supply-chain resilience, and long-term prosperity.

"Positive momentum continues for the great people of Chillicothe,” said Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio. Share

“We are bringing to life a bold vision for high-paying, high-skilled American jobs that can transform this historic facility into a new regional hub of innovation, production and opportunity,” said former U.S. Ambassador Robin Bernstein, a partner at U.S. Paper Mill. “Rather than allowing this campus and community to be left behind, we are proving that America’s industrial heartland can be reborn as an economic growth corridor, paving the path to new industries, advanced manufacturing and renewed national competitiveness.”

Among these initiatives, U.S. Medical Glove Company has entered into a supply and licensing agreement with U.S. Paper Mill to manufacture high-quality nitrile gloves at the facility, supporting approximately 150 onsite jobs. The gloves have already received approval from the Transportation Security Administration, positioning the operation to fulfill substantial federal procurement opportunities.

The site’s long-term vision also includes major investments in advanced technology infrastructure. Through a collaboration focused on deploying advanced AMD hardware and technology at the site, Aligned plans to develop a high-performance computing campus on the property. The project represents an anticipated $1.5 billion investment and would establish the campus as a strategic hub for artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced computing and next-generation technology jobs.

Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI), poised to be one of the world’s eight Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certified transport category aircraft manufacturer in the registered passenger transport sector, has reached an agreement with U.S. Paper Mill to establish the United States’ first Transport Category amphibious aircraft fuselage and component manufacturing facility in Chillicothe. The Albatross remains the only FAA Part 25 14-CFR transport category amphibian aircraft for 28 seats, holding a monopoly in amphibian RPT operations. At full production, the facility is expected to create between 150 and 200 direct advanced manufacturing jobs, more than 500 indirect jobs, strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises, and generate over $400 million in annual revenue, with a total phase 1 investment of up to $50 million.

Further strengthening the campus’ advanced manufacturing capabilities, U.S. Paper Mill will expand its fabrication to manufacture modular AI pods that support enterprise artificial intelligence computing and data processing. The project reinforces U.S. Paper Mill’s role as a domestic manufacturing partner supporting one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy.

In addition, U.S. Box Company is collaborating with U.S. Paper Mill to pursue a research and development initiative that could create a pathway for the return of large-scale manufacturing in Chillicothe.

"Positive momentum continues for the great people of Chillicothe,” said Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio. “I made a promise to the community that I would not stop fighting for every single former paper mill employee until they have an opportunity for a job that pays them at least as much as they made before. I’m grateful for the hard work of U.S. Paper Mill to continue growing.”