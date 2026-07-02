Arima Genomics Announces Distribution Partnership with Active Motif for Research-Specific Hi-C Sequencing Kits and Services

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arima Genomics, Inc., a cancer diagnostics company bringing DNA sequence and structure together to advance cancer therapy selection, today announced a distribution partnership with Active Motif Incorporated, a leading provider of epigenetics and multiomic solutions to mechanistic, translational, and clinical researchers, under which Active Motif will be granted exclusive distribution rights to Arima’s Hi-C kits and services for research applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Active Motif will receive the distribution rights to Arima’s full suite of 3D genomics research kits and services for non-formalin fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) sample types, including cell lines, blood, and fresh-frozen tissues. Applications of these tools include epigenetics and gene regulation, human health and disease research, as well as reference-quality genome assembly and haplotype phasing to advance functional and evolutionary genomics.

The distribution partnership is part of Arima’s broader strategy to enhance its strategic focus on its core clinical diagnostic platform, which leverages proprietary Hi-C sequencing technology to capture the structural organization of cancer genomes from routine FFPE samples. This technology provides the foundation for the Company’s current clinical tests, Aventa FusionPlus for solid tumors and Aventa Lymphoma, both of which detect actionable fusions and rearrangements that conventional workflows may miss or incompletely characterize.

“We believe the future of cancer diagnostics lies in understanding more of what the genome has to reveal — bringing together DNA sequence and structure to expose the true drivers of disease,” said Tom Willis, Ph.D., CEO of Arima Genomics. “This agreement allows Arima to focus our resources on advancing that vision through our Aventa clinical diagnostics platform, while ensuring that researchers continue to access these tools through Active Motif’s established commercial infrastructure, complementary product portfolio and deep relationships across the life sciences research community.”

“Arima has built a differentiated technology platform that is changing how clinically meaningful genomic alterations are detected and understood in cancer,” said Malek Faham, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientist at Illumina Ventures. “This agreement sharpens the Company’s focus on the clinical opportunity, where it is well positioned to address important limitations of conventional testing and deliver insights that can inform patient care.”

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics is a cancer diagnostics company redefining cancer testing by bringing DNA sequence and structure together. Built on leadership in 3D genome science and Hi-C sequencing technology, Arima develops clinical tests that reveal cancer-driving alterations conventional approaches can miss or incompletely characterize. Through its Aventa clinical testing brand, Arima offers testing for solid tumors and lymphoma from its CLIA-certified laboratory in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at www.arimagenomics.com and aventatest.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Active Motif

Active Motif is a leading provider of epigenetics, genomics, and multiomics solutions that enable researchers to investigate gene regulation, chromatin biology, and disease mechanisms. Through innovative products, services, and scientific expertise, Active Motif supports researchers worldwide in advancing discoveries that improve human health.