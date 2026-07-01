InvoiceCloud and CentralSquare Technologies Partner to Modernize Digital Payments for the Public Sector

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, a leading provider of digital billing and payment solutions, and CentralSquare Technologies, a trusted provider of public sector software, today announced an alliance to bring modern, integrated payment experiences to governments and utilities across North America. The alliance pairs InvoiceCloud’s digital billing and payments platform with CentralSquare’s public administration software, giving governments and utilities a simpler way to offer residents convenient digital payment options while helping them accelerate payments, reduce manual work, and lower operating costs.

Governments and utilities are under growing pressure to meet resident expectations for fast, intuitive self-service digital experiences while keeping operations efficient and protecting sensitive data. By bringing together CentralSquare’s proven public administration platform with InvoiceCloud’s purpose-built digital payment platform, the alliance helps public sector organizations reduce implementation complexity, eliminate friction from disconnected billing and payment workflows, and give residents secure, convenient ways to pay online, on mobile devices, by phone, by text, or through AutoPay.

InvoiceCloud’s platform also helps organizations drive digital adoption through automated reminders, paperless billing, and intuitive self-service options. Combined with CentralSquare’s public administration systems, these capabilities can help teams reduce manual payment processing, improve cash flow visibility, lower print and postage costs, and give staff more time to focus on serving their communities.

"Our customers want modern technology that works together and makes it easier to serve their communities," said Manolis Kotzabasakis, CEO of CentralSquare Technologies. "Our alliance with InvoiceCloud delivers a seamless, resident-first payment experience that integrates directly with the systems agencies rely on every day. Together, we're helping organizations modernize citizen services with technology built specifically for the public sector."

“InvoiceCloud was built to make bill payment effortless for payers and easier to manage for the organizations behind them,” said Kevin O’Brien, CEO of InvoiceCloud. “CentralSquare supports thousands of public sector customers across North America, and this alliance gives us a meaningful way to extend modern payment experiences to more communities. Our shared focus is helping organizations move faster, operate more efficiently, and create better experiences for the people they serve.”

Shared customers and prospects can contact their InvoiceCloud or CentralSquare representative to learn more about the integrated offering.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,250 customers across the utility, government, and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud's SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit InvoiceCloud.com.

About CentralSquare Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies is a leading provider of public sector software in North America. The best-run communities rely on CentralSquare to manage all aspects of their state and local governments – from public safety to public works. Our comprehensive software suite includes modern cloud-based solutions to support police, fire, finance, payments, permits, utility billing and much more. With more than 40 years of dedication to the public sector, today we proudly serve over 8,000 customers. Learn more at CentralSquare.com.