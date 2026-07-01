iGov Technologies Chosen for NASA SEWP VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iGov Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of advanced federal IT solutions, is proud to announce that it has been selected as an awardee under NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

This $60 billion, 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle is one of the federal government's premier and most widely used IT contract vehicles, providing agencies with a streamlined procurement path for information technology products, software, cloud solutions, cybersecurity capabilities and related services.

As a multiple-award contract, SEWP VI positions iGov to compete for task orders supporting federal customers across the Department of Defense, civilian agencies and the broader federal marketplace. This will ultimately enable the federal customers to efficiently acquire innovative technologies that support mission success over the next decade.

iGov is a current SEWP V contract holder, and through SEWP VI, iGov will continue to provide its federal customers with access to best-in-class technology solutions backed by deep technical expertise, responsive customer support and proven program execution.

"As a current SEWP V contract holder, we've seen firsthand the value this contract vehicle provides to federal agencies by simplifying the acquisition of critical technology solutions," said Patrick Neven, Chief Executive Officer of iGov. "Our selection for SEWP VI allows us to build on that proven track record, ensuring customers experience a seamless transition while continuing to benefit from the trusted partnerships, technical expertise and responsive support they have come to expect from iGov."

For three decades, iGov has delivered secure communications, tactical networking, cybersecurity, C5ISR, systems integration, logistics and lifecycle support solutions that enable mission readiness across the defense and federal communities. The company's expertise in integrating emerging technologies with proven operational capabilities allows customers to rapidly deploy trusted solutions in support of today's most demanding environments.

"This award reflects iGov's continued commitment to delivering innovative, reliable and mission-focused technology solutions to our federal customers," said Chuck Reiche, President of iGov. "We are honored to be selected for SEWP VI and look forward to expanding our support for agencies as they modernize critical capabilities and address evolving mission requirements."

The SEWP VI contract is expected to begin November 1, 2026, and run through October 31, 2036.

For more information about iGov and its federal IT capabilities, please visit www.igov.com, or follow them on LinkedIn.

About iGov Technologies

iGov Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of advanced IT solutions and services for defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies. Specializing in the design, integration and delivery of mission-critical systems, iGov is committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and enabling operational excellence.