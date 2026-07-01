Vercel and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Vercel, the agentic infrastructure company, announced a new multi-year deal with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. Starting with the British Grand Prix July 2 – 5 2026, Vercel branding will appear on the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team race cars as the partnership begins its first chapter, before expanding significantly across the team ecosystem from 2027 onward.

"We're proud to support a team that shares our obsession for engineering excellence and relentless optimization.” Share

The partnership includes global branding rights, premium hospitality experiences, customer engagement, content creation, and technical collaborations, including plans to evolve the team’s digital platforms to Vercel.

“Formula One is where every millisecond matters, every decision counts, and continuous innovation is fundamental to success. Vercel shares that same philosophy,” said Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. “The Vercel platform is helping organizations around the world build faster, perform better, and innovate with confidence. We are excited to welcome Vercel to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team and look forward to building a partnership that delivers value both on and off the track.”

A Partnership Built for the Future

The new partnership brings together two organizations recognized for pushing the boundaries of performance in their respective industries. Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team exists to find performance across every component, process, and decision. Vercel exists to remove friction between an idea and reality, enabling developers and enterprises to build, deploy, and deliver high-performance websites, applications, and agents at extraordinary speed.

“Speed wins. It's true on the track, and it's true on the web,” said Vercel founder and CEO Guillermo Rauch. “Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS is one of the fastest teams in world sport, and we're proud to support a team that shares our obsession for engineering excellence and relentless optimization.”

“If it’s fast, it’s on Vercel.”

For over a decade, Vercel has been one of the fastest and best-performing ways to ship to the web — starting with Next.js, the framework behind millions of the sites people use every day. That platform now powers the agent era, where coding agents deploy to Vercel and enterprises build and ship their own AI agents on it. The network that once delivered only web pages now moves trillions of AI tokens, on agentic infrastructure built for speed at scale.

The partnership launches officially today and will bring together innovators from the global technology community across a program of customer experiences, executive leadership forums, technology events, behind-the-scenes access, with plans for a platform that brings technology closer to fans, customers, partners, and developers around the world.

About Vercel

Vercel is the agentic infrastructure company. As the team behind Next.js, AI SDK, and v0, Vercel is the platform where humans and AI agents build, ship, and scale software together. Vercel is trusted by OpenAI, Ramp, Supreme, and millions of developers worldwide to ship what's next. Learn more at vercel.com.

About Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team

Mercedes was born to race - and we've been doing it since 1901. Today, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team competes at the pinnacle of motorsport: the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The pioneering spirit of our company founders lives on in our commitment to innovation and performance. As the world’s original automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has defined the cutting edge of technology for over a century. Today, our F1 team exists to demonstrate the best of the brand’s performance on the global stage.

Based in Brackley and Brixworth, UK, over 2,000 committed team members work with a singular mission: to win the world championship. From 2014 to 2021, we secured a record eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships, and we are hungry for more.

Our journey is not just about performance on the track; we also strive to make a positive impact on the world and inspire future generations. We are proud signatories of the Climate Pledge, and we are leading the way in building a more sustainable and inclusive sport.