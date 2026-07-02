RGREEN INVEST Partners with Arverne Founder and CEO Pierre Brossollet Through GEOGREEN to Advance Geothermal Energy and Strengthen Europe's Energy Security

PARIS & PAU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

RGREEN INVEST has completed a €52.4 million investment through its INFRAGREEN V fund in GEOGREEN, the holding company of Pierre Brossollet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arverne (Paris:ARVEN), France's leading geothermal solutions provider.

RGREEN INVEST: a leading investment partner accelerating the energy transition and strengthening Europe's energy security

This investment reflects RGREEN INVEST's commitment to backing entrepreneurs developing the strategic infrastructure needed to accelerate Europe's energy transition, strengthen energy security and support industrial competitiveness.

Convinced that geothermal energy will play a central role in delivering secure, low-carbon energy, RGREEN INVEST continues to diversify its investment portfolio across strategic infrastructure assets that combine long-term resilience with attractive economic fundamentals. The transaction further demonstrates the firm's commitment to providing long-term capital to entrepreneurial businesses delivering measurable environmental impact.

Arverne: France's leading geothermal solutions provider

Through its fully integrated business model spanning the entire geothermal value chain, Arverne is uniquely positioned to meet growing demand for locally produced renewable heat.

The Group is scaling up the deployment of competitive, low-carbon geothermal solutions for local authorities and industrial customers, while unlocking strategic resources such as geothermal lithium, a critical raw material supporting Europe's energy transition and battery value chain.

A strategic partnership to support Arverne's Dual Flow growth plan

RGREEN INVEST's investment follows the fulfilment of all conditions precedent relating to the agreement announced on 16 June 2026.

The transaction will enable GEOGREEN to become the cornerstone investor in Arverne's planned ORANE bond issuance, committing €37 million as part of a €701 million fundraising alongside Bpifrance, Eiffel Essentiel, ADEME Investissement and Crédit Mutuel Equity.

The investment represents an important milestone in financing Arverne's Dual Flow strategic plan. It also reflects RGREEN INVEST's long-term investment approach, partnering with visionary entrepreneurs developing strategic infrastructure assets that will play a key role in Europe's low-carbon economy.

Following the completion of the transaction, GEOGREEN was appointed to Arverne's Board of Directors, where it is represented by Alexis Broders, Managing Partner at RGREEN INVEST.

Nicolas Rochon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RGREEN INVEST, said:

"Through this investment, we are supporting the development of a more competitive, resilient and low-carbon French energy mix. We are delighted to partner with Arverne, a national champion that has demonstrated its ability to unlock the exceptional potential of France's geothermal resources to deliver strategic infrastructure that strengthens both French and European energy security."

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arverne, added:

"I am particularly proud of the confidence shown by RGREEN INVEST, whose recognised sector expertise is underpinned by a strong entrepreneurial culture. This partnership reinforces my long-term commitment as a shareholder while providing Arverne with additional financial resources to deliver sustainable value creation and execute our growth ambitions.

By 2031–2033, Arverne aims to produce around 4 TWh of deep geothermal energy annually in France, representing more than half of the targets set out in the national energy roadmap and avoiding close to one million tons of CO₂ compared with natural gas. Annual production of 27,000 tons of lithium carbonate in Alsace will provide enough material to supply batteries for around 800,000 electric vehicles. Our business model, built on EBITDA margins exceeding 50% and long-term contractual revenues, is designed to generate secure, predictable cash flows."

GEOGREEN Shareholding Structure

Following Arosco's contribution in kind of Arverne shares and INFRAGREEN V's cash investment, GEOGREEN's share capital is held 51.36% by Arosco, Pierre Brossollet's family holding company, and 48.64% by INFRAGREEN V.

Impact on Arverne Group's Shareholding and Governance

Following Arosco's transfer of Arverne shares to GEOGREEN and the completion of GEOGREEN's off-market acquisitions of share blocks2 from existing minority shareholders, Arverne's shareholding structure will be as follows:

Shareholders Ordinary

shares Founder's

Shares Total shares % share capital Shares with voting rights % voting rights Geogreen 10 839 147 10 839 147 25,761% 10 839 147 19,928% Former parnters of Arverne Group SAS 3 671 272 3 671 272 8,725% 7 342 294 13,499% Concert Crescendissimo SAS

et Crescend'Green 1 482 063 1 455 902 2 937 965 6,983% 2 964 026 5,450% Schuman Invest 468 947 1 455 900 1 924 847 4,575% 468 947 0,862% Eiffel Essentiel SLP 2 689 177 1 455 900 4 145 077 9,851% 4 184 354 7,693% Founders of SPAC Transition 4 640 187 4 367 702 9 007 889 21,409% 7 617 327 14,005% ADEME Investissement SAS 3 558 358 340 037 3 898 395 9,265% 6 922 716 12,728% Renault SAS 2 944 736 340 037 3 284 773 7,807% 5 889 472 10,828% Hydro Energy Invest AS 2 232 288 2 232 288 5,305% 2 232 288 4,104% Bpifrance 1 709 740 1 709 740 4,063% 1 709 740 3,143% Crédit Mutuel Equity 1 500 000 1 500 000 3,565% 3 000 000 5,516% Free float 5 932 577 5 932 577 14,100% 8 837 528 16,248% Total 37 028 305 5 047 776 42 076 081 100,000% 54 390 512 100,000% Expand

Arosco and INFRAGREEN V, which are acting in concert in relation to Arverne, intend to maintain GEOGREEN's shareholding in Arverne below the threshold of 30% of the shares and/or voting rights.

About RGREEN INVEST

RGREEN INVEST is a Paris-based investment management company, with over 15 years of experience financing the energy transition. B Corp-certified, and a mission-driven company, RGREEN INVEST brings European entrepreneurs in the industry a comprehensive tailored range of financial solutions, in both equity and debt, to support their growth.

RGREEN INVEST's purpose is to accelerate the energy transition, strengthen energy sovereignty and independence, and mitigate climate change while fostering adaptation. With 50 specialised and experienced professionals, RGREEN INVEST has already supported over 5,000 projects mainly in Europe amounting to more than €3.6 billion managed since inception.

To find out more, visit http://www.rgreeninvest.com/en or follow us on LinkedIn RGREEN INVEST.

About Arverne

Arverne is France’s leading provider of geothermal solutions. Leveraging its expertise, Arverne harnesses natural underground resources to develop local heating, cooling, and lithium solutions. A mission‑driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne promotes short‑supply‑chain energy sovereignty for communities and industry.

www.arverne.earth |