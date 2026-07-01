Intact Technology Awarded NASA SEWP VI Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intact Technology has been awarded a place on the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI (SEWP VI) contract vehicle. SEWP VI is one of the federal government’s leading Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWAC) that provides federal agencies a fast, flexible, and compliant acquisition vehicle for IT products and services.

“The SEWP VI award gives Intact the vehicle to deliver our Outcomes-Based Services model to even more customers on a larger scale," said Jesse White, Intact Technology CEO. Share

SEWP VI is a significant expansion of its predecessor, SEWP V, adding a new class of program-level service capabilities that allow agencies to tailor IT solutions to specific mission needs. The contract vehicle carries an estimated $60 billion program ceiling and a 10-year ordering period opening November 1, 2026, making it one of the federal government’s most significant and enduring IT procurement vehicles. NASA made 2,115 total awards across the program, with only 692 awards in Category B, Enterprise-Wide IT Service Solutions, the category under which Intact Technology was awarded.

Under Category B, Intact is authorized to deliver customized, enterprise-wide strategic IT solutions to federal departments and agencies requiring large-scale, multi-location implementations. The scope covers IT Managed Services, IT Service Management, Enterprise Cybersecurity Services, Cloud Services, Application Development, Data Analytics, and Program Management.

The SEWP VI vehicle gives Intact an efficient acquisition pathway to deliver Outcome-Based Services (OBS) to federal agencies. The SEWP VI GWAC contract allows agencies the flexibility to engage Intact under the firm-fixed-price terms that define the OBS model: clearly defined deliverables, measurable performance standards, and outcomes agreed upon before work begins. The model is aligned with other recent federal guidelines, including FAR Part 37 updates around performance based acquisitions and Executive Order 14402, which urges agencies to prioritize fixed-price contracts.

“We built Outcome-Based Services because we believe federal agencies deserve better than paying for time with no guarantee of results,” said Jesse White, CEO, Intact Technology. “The SEWP VI award gives us the vehicle to deliver our model to even more customers on a larger scale.”

The SEWP VI award adds another avenue to Intact’s growing portfolio of federal procurement access. Intact also holds contract access through its GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), providing additional procurement pathways across civilian agencies.

About Intact

Intact is an Elite ServiceNow Partner specializing in large-scale Public Sector and highly regulated enterprises, where execution is difficult and success is mission critical. Our implementation approach prioritizes tangible, rapid wins for our customers with an AI-enabled and adoption-focused framework. We are the recipient of two ServiceNow Partner of the Year Awards for 2026: the U.S. Federal Government Partner of the Year and the Worldwide AI Customer Value Partner of the Year, having previously earned the 2024 ServiceNow U.S. Federal Partner of the Year designation.