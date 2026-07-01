Centillion Solutions, an Osmose Company, and 3-GIS Partner to Unlock More Advanced Network Management for Telecom Operators

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centillion Solutions, an Osmose Company and leading provider of telecommunications engineering and network data solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with 3-GIS, a market-leading provider of fiber network design and management software. Together, the organizations will help broadband and telecommunications operators unlock greater value from their network data by improving the accuracy, integrity, and usability of Geographic Information System (GIS) records that serve as the foundation for network planning, operations, and growth.

By combining 3-GIS's industry-leading network management platform with Centillion's deep expertise in engineering, data integrity, and network documentation, the partnership will enable service providers to build more reliable digital network records, accelerate decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and support the successful expansion of next-generation fiber infrastructure.

For telecom operators, GIS systems have become foundational to the planning, build, and management of their infrastructure. Capacity, serviceability, project status, and field changes all influence how quickly teams can make decisions, respond to customers, and move work forward. As asset bases grow and programs accelerate, the integrity and usability of that GIS data directly affect how quickly teams can make decisions, respond to customers, and move programs forward.

Through this partnership, 3-GIS and Centillion will enable operators to create a stronger link between the systems that manage the network and the teams who depend on it. 3-GIS software provides the system of record for managing fiber networks, while Centillion brings telecom engineering expertise to support how network information is captured, structured, and applied in daily operations.

“Telecom operators are making substantial investments in their infrastructure, and GIS is the connective tissue that makes those investments manageable," said Adi Srinivasan, President of Engineering Services & Technology at Osmose Utilities Services, Inc. “Partnering with 3-GIS allows us to support customers who need both a best-in-class platform and the engineering expertise to make it perform. Together, we will empower operators to move faster and make better decisions.”

“Across the industry, teams are dealing with more network data, more projects, and more pressure to turn infrastructure investment into measurable business value,” said Drew Peele, Director of Partner and Customer Solutions at 3-GIS. “Through our partnership with Centillion Solutions, we are giving customers additional expertise and support to help them get more value from the systems they use to manage their networks.”

By pairing 3-GIS’s platform capabilities with Centillion’s field-to-office engineering depth, the partnership will support the evolving operational needs of organizations managing complex, growing infrastructure programs.

About Centillion Solutions, an Osmose Company

Centillion Solutions is a leading engineering and software development company serving telecom organizations through engineering design, geospatial services, GIS, field survey, software implementation, and application development. Through its work with telecom operators, Centillion Solutions helps customers improve project execution, data quality, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 1934, Osmose is a market-leading provider of utility infrastructure solutions that help electric utilities and telecommunications companies extend the life, reliability, and value of transmission and distribution assets. Combining deep engineering expertise, field services, advanced data, and innovative technologies, Osmose enables safer, smarter, and more cost-effective infrastructure decisions at scale.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company employs more than 7,000 people across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, India, Australia, and New Zealand. Osmose is a portfolio company of EQT Infrastructure. Learn more at www.osmose.com.

About 3-GIS

3-GIS empowers telecom and utility companies to deploy networks faster and manage assets smarter through innovative GIS software. The company provides cloud-native, fully configurable solutions that enable real-time data access enterprise-wide and automation for faster service activation. Learn more about 3-GIS at www.3-gis.com or follow on LinkedIn for the latest news.