NAVR Expands Medical Network Alliance with Addition of Zeel

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Association for Veterans Rights (NAVR) today announced the continued expansion of its Medical Network Alliance with the addition of Zeel, further strengthening a growing network of vetted healthcare organizations dedicated to serving Veterans with ethical, high-quality, and Veteran-focused care.

“Zeel is honored to join the NAVR Medical Network Alliance and support its mission of expanding access to quality healthcare for Veterans,” said Samer Hamadeh, Founder and CEO of Zeel. Share

Zeel is a national healthcare platform that provides access to licensed in-home therapeutic services, including massage therapy. Through its participation in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Community Care Network, Zeel helps expand access to care for eligible Veterans by connecting them with licensed providers in their communities and homes, supporting Veterans living with acute and chronic pain, PTSD, and other health conditions.

As healthcare needs continue to evolve, the NAVR Medical Network Alliance brings together trusted providers and innovative healthcare organizations committed to improving Veteran health outcomes and expanding access to quality care. Through collaboration, transparency, and a shared commitment to excellence, Alliance members help ensure Veterans have access to the services and support they have earned through their service.

“Access to quality healthcare can have a profound impact on a Veteran’s quality of life,” said Peter O’Rourke, President of NAVR. “The Medical Network Alliance is building a trusted network of organizations committed to serving Veterans with excellence, professionalism, and integrity. Zeel brings important capabilities to that mission, and we are proud to welcome them as we continue expanding access to innovative, Veteran-focused care.”

“Zeel is honored to join the NAVR Medical Network Alliance and support its mission of expanding access to quality healthcare for Veterans,” said Samer Hamadeh, Founder and CEO of Zeel. “We believe healthcare should meet people where they are, and we look forward to working alongside NAVR and fellow Alliance members to help improve outcomes for those who have served our nation.”

The NAVR Medical Network Alliance launched earlier this year with founding members Valor Health and Valor Psychology for Veterans and was created to build a trusted, standards-driven network of healthcare organizations serving the Veteran community. The addition of Zeel represents the next phase of that growth as NAVR continues expanding access to trusted, high-quality care for Veterans nationwide.

About NAVR:

The National Association for Veterans Rights (NAVR) is a national trade association committed to promoting ethical and transparent business practices among companies engaging with the service-disabled Veteran community. NAVR advocates for businesses that empower Veterans with professional and transparent solutions while advancing support for Veteran-owned businesses.