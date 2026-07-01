Alaska Communications Drives 193% SmartBiz Adoption and Wins Competitive Multi-Dwelling Opportunity With SmartMDU on Calix One

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that Alaska Communications Systems (ACS) is extending their investment in the Calix One™ platform, adopting SmartMDU™ to broaden their SmartLife™ managed services portfolio. This builds on their success serving residential (SmartHome™) and small business (SmartBiz™) subscribers. With these managed services on Calix One, ACS is transforming operations to accelerate the delivery of differentiated experiences—enabling their team to compete and win across multiple markets.

"Our Calix SmartBiz success gave us the foundation to simplify delivery and drive adoption at scale, and extend that approach into SmartMDU as new opportunities came into focus," said Cindy Christopher, senior director of sales at ACS. Share

Building on a strong partnership with Calix, ACS continues to drive rapid growth by:

Winning a large-scale multi-unit housing bid and opening significant MDU opportunities. ACS secured an agreement focused on subscriber success by showcasing instant activation, self-service upgrades, and reduced truck rolls. ACS is also using flexible monetization models, property-level management tools, and support for long-term agreements to grow into other MDUs.





ACS secured an agreement focused on subscriber success by showcasing instant activation, self-service upgrades, and reduced truck rolls. ACS is also using flexible monetization models, property-level management tools, and support for long-term agreements to grow into other MDUs. Increasing SmartBiz adoption 193 percent after bundling secure managed Wi-Fi into every small business plan. By making SmartBiz a standard component of all small business service plans, ACS streamlined sales, eliminated decision friction, and scaled adoption while improving service delivery.





By making SmartBiz a standard component of all small business service plans, ACS streamlined sales, eliminated decision friction, and scaled adoption while improving service delivery. Becoming Alaska’s first and only Wi-Fi 7 provider to deliver differentiated, always-on experiences. Powered by SmartHome and GigaSpire® appliances, ACS enables secure, high-performance Wi-Fi for streaming, gaming, and remote work, ensuring consistent, high-quality connectivity across Alaska’s rugged terrain, urban centers, remote communities, and widely dispersed homes and businesses.

Cindy Christopher, senior director of sales at Alaska Communications Systems, said: “We realized early that offering connectivity alone wasn’t enough to compete—we needed a more compelling, experience-driven approach for our subscribers. With Calix, we deliver SmartBiz as a Wi-Fi solution that gives our small business subscribers secure, reliable connectivity with simple, self-service control so they can focus on running their businesses while we handle complexity behind the scenes. That success gave us the foundation to simplify delivery and drive adoption at scale, and extend that approach into SmartMDU as new opportunities came into focus.”

John Durocher, chief operating officer at Calix, said: “In today’s broadband market, subscriber expectations are moving fast. Providers need more than new services; they need a strategy for turning demand into repeatable execution across offer design, activation, support, and ongoing engagement. The Calix One platform gives teams a single operating foundation to standardize how managed services are launched, delivered, and scaled, reducing complexity while improving speed and consistency. Alaska Communications is demonstrating how this approach enables providers to quickly and cost-effectively enter, serve, and support residential, business, and MDU markets—and turn them into sustained growth.”

Learn how SmartMDU enables providers to optimize service delivery and turn MDU opportunities into repeatable growth.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people-first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

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