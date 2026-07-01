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Granite JV Wins Preconstruction CMAR Contract for Reno Bridge Project

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that Keystone Bridge Partners, a Granite-led joint venture with Condon-Johnson & Associates, Inc., has been selected by the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County to provide preconstruction services for the Keystone Avenue Bridge Replacement Project in Reno, Nevada. The project will be delivered using the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) method. 

“We are excited to again partner with the RTC to find collaborative solutions to best serve Reno and the travelling public.”

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Built in 1966, the Keystone Avenue Bridge spans the Truckee River and serves as a critical north–south corridor. The new project will replace the structurally deficient bridge, significantly improve safety, and accommodate increased traffic demand. 

“This project reflects Granite’s continued commitment to delivering resilient, community-focused infrastructure,” said Chris Burke, Granite Regional Vice President. “We are excited to again partner with the RTC to find collaborative solutions to best serve Reno and the travelling public.”

Project scope includes demolition of the existing bridge and construction of a new multi-span steel beam girder structure, along with reconstruction of Keystone Avenue approaches, new retaining walls, drainage improvements, and utility relocations. The project also features a new multi-use path connecting to Vine Street and improvements to nearby roadways.

Project Timeline:

  • Preconstruction: Q2 2026 through Q1 2028
  • Major Construction: Q2 2028 through Q3 2029

When the construction phase is awarded, the anticipated value will range from $50 million to $60 million.

For more information, visit: https://keystonebridgeproject.com.

 
About Granite 
Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram. 

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Granite Contacts
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Erin Kuhlman - 831-768-4111

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Wenjun Xu - 831-761-7861

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Contacts

Granite Contacts
Media
Erin Kuhlman - 831-768-4111

Investors
Wenjun Xu - 831-761-7861

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