Great American Insurance Group and PAK Programs Introduce Difference in Conditions Property Insurance Solution for California Wineries

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great American Insurance Group’s Alternative Markets Division and PAK Programs, a leading provider of specialty insurance for craft beverage industries, are pleased to announce the availability of a new Difference in Conditions (DIC) property insurance solution for eligible California wineries.

The coverage was developed to support agents navigating challenges in the California property insurance market. Share

The coverage was developed to support agents navigating challenges in the California property insurance market. As winery accounts are increasingly placed through multiple carriers, including the California FAIR Plan and other limited property solutions, agents may need additional options to help address potential coverage gaps.

“Wineries can experience losses due to water damage, wine leakage, tank collapse, wine contamination, equipment breakdown and other causes of loss not typically covered under limited fire policies,” said Jennifer Burnham, Divisional Vice President of Great American Alternative Markets. “This DIC policy is designed to complement FAIR Plan coverage and may help address these types of exposures, subject to policy terms, conditions, limits, exclusions, and underwriting eligibility.”

Wineries purchasing the DIC solution may also be eligible for additional coverages through Great American Insurance Group, including commercial property, liability and automobile policies for other qualifying locations and operations, such as warehouses, tasting rooms, vineyards, production facilities, hospitality spaces and related business exposures.

About Alternative Markets

Alternative Markets specializes in niche program business, offering a variety of risk-sharing and traditional program options. Our product offerings include 50 state Workers’ Comp, General Liability, Package, Business Owners’ Policy (BOP), Property, Auto and Umbrella. Programs range from mono-line to multi-line, bundled or unbundled services. Alternative Markets is uniquely designed to address all needs of a program including Underwriting, Marketing, Claims, Actuarial, Product, IT, Operations Services, and more. Policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, Great American Assurance Company, Great American Alliance Insurance Company, Great American Insurance Company of New York, and Great American Spirit Insurance Company, authorized insurers in all 50 states and the DC.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the AM Best Company for over 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

About PAK Programs

PAK Programs is a specialty program administrator dedicated to the craft beverage and related industries, providing tailored coverage, proactive loss prevention, and dedicated claims expertise.

Websites:

www.GAIG.com/AltMarkets

www.GAIG.com

www.AFGinc.com