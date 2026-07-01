Lincoln Property Company Closes on The Edge Office Campus Outside Boston with J.P. Morgan Asset Management

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”), a global full-service real estate firm, in partnership with investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, today announced the closing of The Edge, a 962,000-square-foot office campus in Wakefield, Massachusetts, a premier suburban submarket just north of Boston.

The Edge is a seven-building campus offering a scalable footprint with significant value-add and mixed-use redevelopment potential. Lincoln and its partner plan to execute a strategic repositioning program designed to enhance long-term competitiveness and create a dynamic live-work-play environment. The Edge is adjacent to the MarketStreet Lynnfield, which is home to a number of highly regarded retail name brands, fast casual dining and restaurants.

"The Edge represents a compelling opportunity to acquire a large-scale campus in a fundamentally strong suburban market," said Scott Faber, Senior Vice President at Lincoln Property Company in Boston. "The Edge opportunity complements Lincoln’s recent office campus investments in urban adjacent neighborhoods within close proximity to Boston."

The 100-acre campus has a unique history of originally being the site of an amusement park called Pleasure Island. The park closed in 1969 and subsequently became the office park it is today, set against the backdrop of Reedy Meadow, a 540-acre conservation marshland with a 1.3-mile walking path, outdoor gathering spaces, and year-round events. On-site amenities at The Edge include fitness centers, full-service cafés, EV charging, and planned campus engagement activities.

The Edge is located in Wakefield, a well-established suburban market with convenient access to Boston and surrounding employment centers. The campus’s scale and multi-building layout provides flexibility to adapt to changing workplace and lifestyle trends, while supporting a more integrated mix of uses over time.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”) is one of the largest private real estate firms in the United States, with over $31 billion of assets under management. Offering a fully integrated platform of real estate services and innovative solutions to owners, investors, lenders and occupiers, Lincoln supports the entire real estate lifecycle across asset types, including office, multifamily, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, healthcare, government, universities, and mixed-use properties, throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Lincoln’s combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 720 million square feet of commercial space. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.3 trillion (as of 3/31/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders’ equity (as of 3/31/2026). The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

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