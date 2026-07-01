Alsym Energy and ERITY Sign Landmark 9GWh Strategic Partnership to Deploy Non-Flammable Sodium-Ion Batteries Across the Mining Sector

MALDEN, Mass. & PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alsym Energy, a developer of high-performance, non-flammable, low-cost sodium-ion batteries, and ERITY, an integrated services organization supporting the mining, resources and energy sectors, today announced the signing of a 9GWh Strategic Relationship Agreement (SRA). The collaboration establishes a formal framework to jointly identify, pursue, and deliver advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS) across multiple mining use-cases.

Mining is a major consumer of energy, typically supplied via diesel generators as operations are often far away from any grid connection. It is estimated that the mining sector consumes ~ 125 billion liters of diesel a year, comprising 30-50% of a given mine’s operating costs and contributing up to 3% of global greenhouse emissions. BESS offers substantial operational costs savings and is a reliable alternative.

This strategic alliance pairs Alsym Energy’s high performance, non-flammable battery technology with ERITY’s deep operational mining expertise to meet the soaring global demand for lower cost, efficient, and high-performance off-grid energy storage solutions that accelerate the transition to clean energy.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alsym Energy to identify and deliver BESS opportunities to market," said Manny Claassens, Chief Operating Officer (Energy), ERITY. "This collaboration allows us to address the pressing energy challenges faced by the mining industry, where energy demands are significant and operations are often located in remote areas with limited access to traditional power infrastructure. By integrating Alsym Energy's thermally stable, high-performance storage solutions into mining operations, we have an opportunity to help reduce operational costs, enhance energy resilience, and support improved safety and sustainability outcomes across the energy transition landscape."

Pioneering Clean Energy in Global Mining Operations

The focal point of the partnership will be BESS solutions for mining. ERITY operates across six continents, with major operations in Australia, Africa and Middle East. Specifically, Alsym Energy’s sodium-ion technology is slated for deployment across Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC) and Resource Mineral International Limited (ASX:RMI) existing operations and new projects being developed in Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Finland and the United States, as well as BESS projects for non-affiliated mining companies.

Asimwe Kabunga, Chairman of both Volt Resources Limited and Resource Minerals International Limited, said "The mining sector is actively seeking energy solutions that improve reliability, enhance safety and support long-term operational sustainability. Non-flammable sodium-ion battery technology presents a compelling opportunity, particularly for remote operations where energy resilience is critical. We see significant potential for this technology across a number of projects within our portfolio. The ability to combine innovative battery technology with practical deployment expertise creates a strong platform for supporting the next generation of mining projects."

"Partnering with ERITY represents a major milestone in our mission to deliver safe, high-performance, and cost-effective energy storage worldwide," said Mukesh Chatter, CEO of Alsym Energy. "ERITY’s extensive reach in critical sectors - from data centers to global mineral extraction in key regions like Australia, Africa and Middle East - provides the perfect platform to deploy our non-flammable sodium-ion technology across an energy-intensive industry and in high temperature regions who are eager to lead the energy transition. "

The 9GWh agreement outlines a collaborative approach to develop and deploy tailored energy storage solutions in mining including:

24x7, high reliability, non-flammable micro-grid energy for mining operations paired with renewable energy or other sources. In particular, as primary energy for ventilation systems that are a major cost component of subsurface operations.

energy for mining operations paired with renewable energy or other sources. In particular, as primary energy for ventilation systems that are a major cost component of subsurface operations. Critical Mineral Extraction and Processing : Providing robust, low-emission power to remote and demanding mining operations.

: Providing robust, low-emission power to remote and demanding mining operations. AI Mobile Data Centers for Mining : Delivering reliable, high-performance energy for onsite AI data center which process critical geologic information in real time. Alsym Energy’s cells are especially well suited to handling the frequent power transients that results from AI GPUs.

: Delivering reliable, high-performance energy for onsite AI data center which process critical geologic information in real time. Alsym Energy’s cells are especially well suited to handling the frequent power transients that results from AI GPUs. Mining and hauling equipment are major users of diesel, and therefore already moving toward electric alternatives. The fast-charge and high-power discharge capabilities of Alsym Energy’s Na-Series (sodium-ion battery technology platform) are ideally suited to supporting this transformation.

are major users of diesel, and therefore already moving toward electric alternatives. The fast-charge and high-power discharge capabilities of Alsym Energy’s Na-Series (sodium-ion battery technology platform) are ideally suited to supporting this transformation. Mobile BESS so that reliable energy can be easily moved to wherever it is needed. Alsym Energy Na-Series batteries’ ability to be safely stored and transported at 0% state of charge unlocks the flexibility required for this use case.

In future, other potential areas of development include Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial Applications and Utility-Scale Energy Projects.

ABOUT ALSYM ENERGY

Alsym Energy is enabling a safe, affordable energy future by rethinking battery chemistry. The company's flagship Na-Series are non-flammable, high-performance, low-cost sodium-ion batteries made with earth abundant materials. They are designed using a proprietary, physics-informed AI platform that enables the discovery of materials and commercially viable chemistries 10x faster than traditional, trial and error experiment-only methods. By combining DeepTech expertise in batteries with physics-informed AI, the platform is a closed-loop system that accelerates the entire battery development process, from ideation to manufacturing. Alysm’s Na-Series technology eliminates thermal runaway and allows energy storage to be deployed safely for AI data centers, utilities, commercial real estate, defense and anywhere else energy storage is needed. Its wide operating temperature range avoids the need for HVAC systems for safety or performance, and fast charge and discharge rates allow multiple cycles per day, creating a powerful economic model for energy storage systems. And its ability to absorb GPU-induced frequent power transients makes it uniquely suited for the next generation of AI data centers. To date, Alsym has publicly announced 18 GWh in customer commitments with more to come. Alsym Na-Series: A better battery for energy storage.

To learn more, visit: alsym.com

ABOUT ERITY

ERITY is an integrated consulting and advisory organisation supporting informed and defensible decision-making across the mining, resources and energy sectors.

Bringing together expertise across geology, mining, corporate advisory and legal disciplines, ERITY supports organisations throughout the asset lifecycle, from exploration and project development through to investment, operations and governance. By combining experienced professional judgement with analytical systems and AI-supported workflows, ERITY assists clients in evaluating complex technical, commercial, financial and regulatory considerations in a structured and evidence-driven manner.

Human-led. AI-supported. Evidence-driven.

To learn more, visit: erity.com