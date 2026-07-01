Empathy Brings Family Support Services to New Transamerica Policies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empathy, the technology leader transforming how the world plans for and deals with life’s hardest moments, announced that its collaboration with Transamerica is officially underway. Starting today, Empathy Loss Support™, a comprehensive post-loss care platform, and Empathy LifeVault™, a digital legacy planning and organization tool, are now live and available to new policyholders and beneficiaries with individual Transamerica life insurance policies. Additionally, Empathy Connect™, a Product that brings together legacy planning, bereavement support, and enterprise solutions into one connected experience for insurance and financial professionals, is now available to tens of thousands of Transamerica appointed agents across the U.S. Individuals and families will receive access to the practical, emotional, and administrative support they need during some of life’s most challenging moments. Transamerica agents will have the tools they need to engage and empower their customers.

Starting today, Empathy Loss Support™, a comprehensive post-loss care platform, and Empathy LifeVault™, a digital legacy planning and organization tool, are now live and available to new policyholders and beneficiaries. Share

Empathy covers millions of policyholders across North America and the United Kingdom. Through this collaboration, Transamerica expects Empathy to support more than 25,000 families each month, reaching a quarter of a million policyholders in just the first full year*. Transamerica agents across affiliated distribution networks, including World Financial Group, Transamerica Agency Network, Transamerica Financial Advisors, and the Brokerage channel, will gain visibility into client preparedness, enabling proactive engagement and deeper relationships across generations with Empathy Connect, a practical, human-centered way to reach out to policyholders beyond annual reviews and conversations. Empathy Connect spurs broader engagement and stronger referral dynamics through more relevant outreach, enabling clearer guidance and improved support for clients.

“Transamerica’s scale, reach, and deep commitment to serving diverse communities align with Empathy’s core mission,” said Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy. “Now that Empathy is live, we’re ensuring that support for families begins with thoughtful preparation and continues with compassionate guidance through every step after a loss. This collaboration delivers continuous logistical, financial, and emotional care, setting a new standard for how policyholders and the financial professionals who serve them are supported.”

How Empathy supports Transamerica policyholders, beneficiaries, and agents:

Empathy LifeVault: A powerful planning and legacy platform to help policyholders organize essential documents, draft important directives, store information securely, and prepare their estates long before a claim is ever filed.

A powerful planning and legacy platform to help policyholders organize essential documents, draft important directives, store information securely, and prepare their estates long before a claim is ever filed. Empathy Loss Support: A comprehensive support platform to help families and individuals with the emotional burdens and every logistical task that comes with loss, including funeral planning, claims, account management, the probate process, and ongoing guidance from Empathy’s Care Team.

A comprehensive support platform to help families and individuals with the emotional burdens and every logistical task that comes with loss, including funeral planning, claims, account management, the probate process, and ongoing guidance from Empathy’s Care Team. Empathy Connect: A unified engagement platform to enable care for individual families at scale, while enabling agents to stay organized, informed, and prepared to support clients through life’s most critical transitions. It connects insurance companies like Transamerica to Empathy’s user-facing products when people need them most.

“At Transamerica, we’re dedicated to standing by our customers and agents through every stage of life,” said Andrew DeMarco, Head of Life Solutions at Transamerica. “Our collaboration with Empathy is deepening that commitment, equipping families and agents with compassionate guidance, a powerful platform and human-first support in the moments that matter most to them.”

Transamerica policyholders covered by eligible new life insurance products will receive information on how to activate Empathy’s services. All Transamerica agents will gain access to the Empathy Connect platform to better support their clients across insurance needs planning, loss, and legacy conversations.

Empathy currently partners with many of the world’s leading financial institutions, from insurance carriers to commercial banks, to help families navigate bereavement, estate management, and care planning with greater ease. Empathy offers a unified platform that enables companies like Transamerica to better engage individuals across the full lifecycle of insurance planning and support, turning preparation and loss into ongoing, meaningful client touchpoints that build on Transamerica’s customer service, distribution strength and scale.

To learn more about Empathy, please visit https://empathy.com.

About Empathy

Empathy is a leading technology company transforming how people plan for and navigate life’s hardest moments, serving more than 50 million policyholders across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Backed by $162 million from top-tier venture firms such as Index Ventures, General Catalyst, Adams Street Partners, and other leading funds, alongside strategic investments from global financial institutions, Empathy combines cutting-edge innovation with deep compassion to deliver unparalleled support for bereavement, estate management, legacy planning, and more. Recognized by Apple, Google Play, and Fast Company, Empathy is setting the standard for modern family care and workplace benefits through human care and purpose-built AI shaped by context, expertise, and insight. Learn more at empathy.com.

About Transamerica

Transamerica believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life. It's what inspires us to be a champion for helping everyday Americans thrive. As a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions for more than 10 million Americans, we help people make the most of what's important to them.

Supporting our customers' financial futures with innovative products and services has been our mission for more than 120 years. In 2025, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52.6 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of customer-paid annuity premiums.

Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

* Based on internal data for projected sales.