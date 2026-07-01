BearingPoint strengthens global leadership with 14 new Partner promotions

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has announced the internal promotion of 14 new Partners, effective July 1. The appointments reflect the firm's continued commitment to developing leaders and supporting global growth under Strategy 2030, BearingPoint's roadmap for accelerating growth, expanding capabilities, and empowering people to succeed.

Empowering people and developing the next generation of leaders is a core part of who we are and a key element of our values and Strategy 2030. Share

Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner BearingPoint, said: “Empowering people and developing the next generation of leaders is a core part of who we are and a key element of our values and Strategy 2030. I'm thrilled to announce the promotion of 14 new BearingPoint Partners, marking an important milestone in their careers and a proud moment for all of us. These individuals are known for their excellent leadership, deep expertise, and strong commitment to our clients, our teams, our purpose, and the values of our firm. Their contributions have helped drive our collective success, and we are excited to see them take this next step. I congratulate each of them on this achievement.”

The new Partners at a glance:

Adam Avery

Office: London, United Kingdom

With BearingPoint since: 2015

Education: BSc Computer Science and Business Management, University of Nottingham

Business focus: Business Transformation

This is what Adam says about his goals:

“As I move into my role as Partner, I remain passionate about helping our clients transform their businesses, from strategy to sustainable outcomes, shaping the AI-driven enterprises of the future. Building and developing exceptional teams is at the heart of my ambition, creating an environment where our people and our clients thrive together. I’m looking forward to shaping the future of BearingPoint, scaling our capabilities, and further strengthening our position as a trusted transformation partner to leading organizations.”

Diego De la Garza

Office: Chicago, United States

With BearingPoint since: 2021

Education: Dual MBA Management & Finance

Business focus: Sourcing & Procurement – Cost Take Out & Operational Excellence

This is what Diego says about his goals:

“My ambition is to accelerate and lead the firm’s growth in the U.S. by scaling our Sourcing & Procurement practice as a core pillar of Business Transformation. I will focus on delivering outcome-based engagements that drive measurable impact through cost take-out, operational excellence, and creative commercial models aligned to client results. A key strategic priority is expanding our Private Equity channel and middle market presence, where demand for value creation is accelerating. By combining deep sourcing expertise with performance improvement capabilities, I aim to position BearingPoint as the trusted partner for outcome-driven transformation and to scale our U.S. business with a high-performing team and strong alliances.”

Olivier Faulque

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: French Engineering Degree and Master of Engineering Science in Australia

Business focus: CRM Strategy and Transformation, development of Salesforce activities

This is what Olivier says about his goals:

“My mission is to lead impactful CRM transformations with my customers, enhancing the business value they get while effectively managing their complexities, by delivering sustainable, secure, and scalable solutions that drive measurable growth and long-term success.”

Jonathan Fernande

Office: Prague, Czech Republic

With BearingPoint since: 2017

Education: Master’s in international politics

Business focus: Sourcing & Procurement (SAP-enabled Procurement Transformation)

This is what Jonathan says about his goals:

“My mission is to drive large-scale, global SAP-enabled procurement transformations that deliver measurable business value for our clients. By combining our team’s deep expertise, a pragmatic approach and delivery excellence, I aim to accelerate outcome-driven SAP transformation for clients and strengthen BearingPoint’s position as a leading partner in digital sourcing and procurement.”

Rebecca Hammer

Office: Frankfurt, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2013

Education: Master of Science and MBA in International Management

Business focus: Sourcing & Procurement

This is what Rebecca says about her goals:

“In my role as Partner, I am committed to actively driving the growth of our Sourcing & Procurement practice and shaping the next generation of procurement. This means not only leveraging the full potential of AI, data, and digital architectures, but also redefining operating models to make procurement more strategic, resilient, and value-driven. My ambition is to contribute to a future-oriented procurement function that delivers measurable impact while continuously evolving to meet new business demands.”

Oliver Handl

Office: Frankfurt, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Education: Master of Science Business Administration

Business focus: Financial Services, promotional banking

This is what Oliver says about his goals:

“I am committed to shaping sustainable and forward-looking transformation journeys within the financial services sector, particularly in the promotional banking environment. By combining deep expertise in promotional loans and grants with a strong focus on operational excellence, I drive efficiency programs while embedding robust and future-oriented capabilities.”

Gerard Hayes

Office: Dublin, Ireland

With BearingPoint since: 2009

Education: Master’s in Business Information Systems, Information Systems and Business Analysis

Business focus: Public Services, People & Strategy

This is what Gerard says about his goals:

“My focus is on helping clients improve how services are delivered to citizens, simplify operating models, and make better use of data and technology. A key part of my work is helping organizations adopt AI in a way that is useful and grounded in real service needs. This includes identifying where AI can improve citizen interactions, automate processes, and support better decision-making across government.”

Clément Jullien

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2006

Education: Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Business focus: Public Services

This is what Clément says about his goals:

“As a Partner in our public sector practice, I help French local authorities and transport authorities design and steer the public policies that respond to today’s major transitions - ecological, demographic, and digital/AI. My focus is on turning these long-term shifts into concrete improvements for citizens and territories, including the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence. Just as important to me is building strong teams and nurturing the trusted, long-term relationships with our clients that lie at the heart of our work. Together, I want to strengthen BearingPoint’s position as the reference partner for public sector transformation, from local authorities to European institutions.”

Michael Kohl

Office: Frankfurt, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2014

Education: Diploma in Economics

Business focus: Finance Transformation & CFO Agenda

This is what Michael says about his goals:

“In an era marked by fluctuating global markets, economic pressure, and rapid technological disruption, my goal is to help CFO organizations build ultimate operational resilience. By integrating AI-powered forecasting and robust cloud technologies, we transform data from a reactive reporting tool into a proactive, strategic shield capable of navigating macroeconomic uncertainty with precision.”

Christian Lochert

Office: Düsseldorf, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Education: Diploma in Business Informatics and PhD in Computer Science

Business focus: IT Transformation (IT Strategy, Enterprise Architecture) and mobility-driven modernization aspects

This is what Christian says about his goals:

“Digital transformation in complex infrastructures requires more than technology: it requires rethinking how systems are designed and managed. As a Partner, I aim to support my clients in the mobility and public sector by aligning IT strategy and enterprise architecture with business needs, enabling more efficient use of transport infrastructure, better decision-making, and sustainable long-term impact.”

Unnikrishnan Menon

Office: Mumbai, India

With BearingPoint since: 2022

Education: Degree in Economics

Business focus: Strategic customer alignment at Arcwide.

This is what Unnikrishnan says about his goals:

“As the delivery head for the onshore and offshore team at Arcwide, I am responsible for strategic customer alignment by ensuring that the project or service delivery exactly matches the customer's high-level business goals and ROI targets, including transparent communication.”

Abhishek Pathak

Office: London, United Kingdom

With BearingPoint since: 2022

Education: MBA, Oxford University

Business focus: Mergers & Acquisitions

This is what Abhishek says about his goals:

“As an advisor, my goal is to help clients realize value while building long-term, trust-based relationships. I believe trust is earned through consistency – in how we think, communicate, and deliver - while staying attuned to a fast-evolving M&A landscape. I focus on developing my team to combine that consistency with up-to-date insight, ensuring our clients receive reliable and relevant support at every stage.”

Stefan Reumann

Office: Hamburg, Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2022

Education: M.Sc. in Marketing and Sales Management

Business focus: Salesforce, focused on the manufacturing industry

This is what Stefan says about his goals:

“Creating long-lasting value by leveraging the technological capabilities of the Salesforce platform is at the forefront of my focus for our clients. Finding the right balance between process, data, and AI, aligned with business goals and KPIs, is crucial while ensuring that people are not left behind. I help identify this balance and ensure that our clients are well prepared for the agentic transformation.”

Patrice Thoquet

Office: Paris, France

With BearingPoint since: 2007

Education: Double bachelor’s degree in international management (CESEM Reims from NEOMA Business School & ESB Reutlingen)

Business focus: Business transformation through SAP in the consumer goods and life sciences industry

This is what Patrice says about his goals:

“As a Partner in our Enterprise SAP Transformation practice, I focus on delivering tangible value through complex, large-scale international transformation programs, while strengthening our footprint in the consumer goods, food and life sciences sectors. I drive the integration of AI by design into our transformation approaches and co-lead our SAP Manufacturing capability to address clients’ most critical end-to-end operational challenges.”

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world’s leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World’s Best Companies and Forbes World’s Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint